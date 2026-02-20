Governor Fubara Urges Massive Turnout for Bye-Election in Rivers

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has called on eligible voters in Ahoada East and Khana Local Government Areas to turn out en masse for the bye-election scheduled for Saturday.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Onwuka Nzeshi, said Governor Fubara made the appeal on Friday at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He urged residents to participate actively in the poll to fill two vacant seats in the State House of Assembly.

Describing the exercise as a “family affair,” the governor canvassed support for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who are contesting the vacant positions.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace before, during and after the election.

“Everybody should be law abiding and avoid doing anything that will disturb the peace during the exercise. It is actually a family election and there is no need for rancour and acrimony,” the governor said.

The bye-election will hold in the Ahoada East and Khana constituencies, with political stakeholders expressing hope for a peaceful and orderly process.