Fubara, Dakuku Mourn Senator Mpigi

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, have expressed sadness over the demise of Senator Barinada Mpigi, the senator representing the South East senatorial district of Rivers State.

Governor Fubara expressed shock over the death of the Rivers Senator in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, yesterday.

In the statement, Fubara described Mpigi as a brother, a consummate politician, and one of the leading lights in Rivers State.

He said that Mpigi died at a critical time when his services were still needed by the people of Rivers State, and prayed God Almighty to grant him eternal rest.

The governor, however, commiserated with Mpigi’s immediate family, the Rivers South East senatorial district, and the Senate at large, asking them to “take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a good life and impacted positively on the people.”

Senator Mpigi died at the age of 64. Until his death, he was the chairman of the Senate Committee on Works.

Meanwhile, in the 9th Assembly, Mpigi was appointed chairman of a joint Senate Committee established to investigate crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

On his pact, Peterside described the late senator as a committed public servant whose contributions to the development of Rivers State and the Niger Delta would remain indelible.

According to him, Senator Mpigi was a grassroots politician who maintained a strong connection with his constituents and demonstrated dedication to the ideals of representative democracy.

“I received with profound sadness the news of the passing of my friend and brother, Senator Barry Mpigi. His death is a painful loss not only to Rivers South-East Senatorial District, but to Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole,” Dr Peterside said.

He noted that the late lawmaker’s passion for public service, humility, and commitment to the welfare of his people distinguished him during his time in the Senate and in previous public engagements.

Dr Peterside extended his heartfelt condolences to the Mpigi family, the people of Rivers South-East Senatorial District, the Rivers State Government, and colleagues of the deceased in the National Assembly.

“At this moment of grief, I pray that God grants his family, loved ones, and constituents the strength to bear this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he added.