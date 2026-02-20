  • Friday, 20th February, 2026

Foundation Launches Advocacy Drama on Road Safety

Business | 2 seconds ago

The Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF) has launched the next edition of its ‘Not In My Country Project’, designed to address the major causes of road accidents across the country.

The foundation launched three advocacy drama documentaries that will help motorist and other road users to guide against road accidents that can be avoided. 

The one-minute advocacy drama is a clarion call, a civic alarm designed to interrupt dangerous habits that Nigerians have regrettably normalised.

Speaking during a webinar for the media presentation of the next ‘Not In My Country Project’, the AFF Executive Director/Founder, Mr. Akin Fadeyi, identified various reasons for road accidents on Nigerian roads, which he attributed to individual behaviour of road users.

According to him, in order to tame further road accidents, the safety awareness campaign must begin with citizen’s behavioural change.

The three advocacy drama include: campaign against drinking while driving, wrong parking of vehicles on the road, and driving against traffic flow. He said the campaign would help to reduce road accidents and therefore called on individuals and government agencies like the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation to amplify the campaign across national platforms such as NTA, AIT, Channels TV, ARISE TV, and across digital ecosystems that shape modern consciousness.
“Globally, road crashes is responsible for approximately, the loss of 1.2 million lives every year at an average of 3,200 deaths per year. This cuts across the US, the UK, Canada, Dubai etc. In Nigeria, the 2025 FRSC data reveals a chilling picture of 10,446 crashes, 38,689 casualties, and 5,289 deaths, a 9.2 per cent rise. Over-speeding, improper over-taking, driving under impairment, illegal parking, overloading, are not accidents, but behavioural infractions masquerading as fate,” Fadeyi said.

