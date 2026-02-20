Firm Champions Creative Economy as Pathway to Mass Youth Employment

Sunday Ehigiator

Fast-rising live-learning and creator-economy platform, Hallos, has called for stronger strategic partnerships with government agencies, educational institutions, development organisations, media houses and private-sector stakeholders to advance the creator economy as a credible engine for mass employment, youth prosperity and inclusive economic growth.

The call was made during a sensitisation and stakeholder engagement forum held recently in Enugu, where participants examined how the creator economy is unlocking new income streams for young people, many of whom are earning significantly above conventional minimum-wage levels.

Speaking at the event, Hallos Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Oseji Uzoma, emphasised the urgent need for deliberate investment in digital infrastructure and youth innovation support systems.

“The creator economy is one of the most accessible and scalable employment frontiers globally. With basic tools such as a smartphone, internet access and creative skills, young people can build audiences, monetise knowledge and generate sustainable income without heavy capital investment or long career pathways,” he said.

Uzoma stressed that governments and stakeholders must prioritise enabling infrastructure to maximise opportunities for young Nigerians.

“We need stronger investment in internet penetration, reliable power supply, digital infrastructure, creative studios and youth-focused innovation hubs, particularly across the South-East, to unlock the full potential of young people in the digital economy,” he added.