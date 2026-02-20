FG to Arraign El-Rufai on Alleged Cybercrime February 25

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal Government will, on February 25, arraign a former governor of Kaduna State and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on alleged cybercrime and breach of national security.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC), Justice John Tsoho, assigned the case to Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the FHC and fixed the arraignment for the said date.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on Monday, filed a three-count criminal charge against the former governor, following his statement on wiretapping the telephone lines of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The criminal charge was filed same day El-Rufai honoured an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in respect of allegations bordering on corruption and fraud to the tune of over N440 billion during his administration in Kaduna State between 2015 and 2023.

Meanwhile, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, the DSS claimed El-Rufai breached the Cybercrimes Prohibition Act, (2024), and the Nigerian Communications Act (2003.)

The ADC chieftain, who was also a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was in count one alleged to have, on February 13, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV’s prime time programme in Abuja, did admit during the interview that he and his cohorts unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the NSA, Mr. Nuhu Ribadu.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.

The DSS in count two, alleged that El-Rufai had on February 13, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV’s prime time programme in Abuja, did state during the interview that he knew and related with certain individual, who unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of NSA, without reporting the said individual to relevant security agencies.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.

In the third count, the former governor was accused alongside others “still at large”, to have sometime in 2026, in Abuja, did use technical equipment or systems which compromised public safety, national security and instilling reasonable apprehension of insecurity among Nigerians by unlawfully intercepting NSA’s phone communications.

The act, which the DSS said the ex-governor admitted during an interview on February 13, on Arise TV’s prime time programme in Abuja “and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 131(2) Nigerian Communications Act 2003”.

The former governor had, during a live interview on Arise News, claimed that he overheard Ribadu directing security operatives to detain him, linking the alleged directive to an attempted arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on February 12 after his return from Cairo, Egypt.

The EFCC had detained El-Rufai between Monday morning and Wednesday evening, for interrogation by its investigators.

However, after his release from EFCC custody, he was immediately arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), “in connection with ongoing investigations”.

ICPC’s spokesperson, John Odey, who had confirmed this to journalists Wednesday night, however declined questions on how long El-Rufai would remain in their custody.