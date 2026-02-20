Caleb University Graduates 1,924 with 92 First Class

James Sowole in Abeokuta





No fewer than 96 out of 1,924 that graduated during the 15th Convocation of Caleb University, Imota, made First Class.

In the same vein, 719 students graduated with Second Class (Upper Division), 728 with Second Class (Lower Division) while 82 students graduated with Third Class.

The performances of the graduands were contained in the convocation speech delivered by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Lekan Asikhia.

The vice chancellor expressed delight that the university had been growing in leaps and bounds since its humble beginning.

Asikhia, who highlighted his seven-point agenda and what had been achieved since his assumption of office in June 2025, commended the vision of the promoters of the university.

Delivering his convocation lecture, the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Reverend Sam Aboyeji, charged the graduates to consciously unlock and deploy their God-given potentials for global relevance.

The lecture was entittled “Positioning your God-Given Potentials for Global Impact.”

According to the lecturer, every individual is endowed with extraordinary capacities meant to be discovered, developed and strategically positioned for the benefit of humanity.

Drawing from faith, science and leadership insights, he noted that potential represents the capacity to become everything one is capable of becoming.

He admonished graduates that beyond academic certificates, their upbringing, faith, values, networks, skills and life experiences constitute “talents” entrusted to them.

Buttressing his position with biblical passages, Aboyeji emphasised that God rewards faithful deployment and multiplication of abilities, not mere possession.

He said, “The tragedy of life is not lack of opportunity, but misplaced or unused potentials. Every human being is born with potentials; sadly, not all are opportune to fulfill theirs, Potential is your capacity to become everything you are capable of becoming,” he said.

He noted that a degree is not the finished line but a starting point to learn more, encouraging the graduands to embrace continuous learning while also tasking them to take advantage of digital driven world.

According to him, “global relevance depends largely on a mindset of lifelong learning, adaptability and competence, regardless of one’s field of study.

“I charge you to consider your degrees, your exposures, and your experiences so far in life as talents. Also, your upbringing, faith, education, and networks are talents. The tragedy of life is not the lack of opportunity, but misplaced or unused potentials.

“The journey to positioning your potentials for global impact has just started with this degree in your hand. Irrespective of your field of study.

“I encourage you to use the enormous resources on the internet, especially in this era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), to further develop yourself. Being digital is a life journey of continuous learning. Your global relevance and impact largely depend on it.”

Aboyeji also make an appeal for deliberate grooming of girl child’s potentials for global influence, lamenting on what he described as outdated stereotypes that reduced women to domestic roles.

He referenced Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, as evidence that Nigerian women can excel on the world stage.

He also made an appeal Tinubu to consider more inclusive intervention policies to Private universities by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), especially in areas that enhance safety and quality education for the girl child.

He urged the graduands not to despise humble beginnings but to pursue excellence consistently, think beyond borders and become solution providers in a world in search.