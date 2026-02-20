After Tinubu’s Intervention, Rivers Assembly Suspends Fubara’s Impeachment

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State House of Assembly has suspended impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Ordu. This followed a recent intervention by President Bola Tinubu in the lingering political disagreements between Fubara and the 27 members of the Assembly loyal to Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The lawmakers had moved to impeach the governor and his deputy over alleged misappropriation, with the impeachment move intensifying political tension in the state, underscoring a deepening battle between the executive and legislature.

However, the latest development signaled a possible phasedown in the crisis, with stakeholders expressing cautious optimism that the presidential intervention would foster renewed cooperation.

THISDAY learned that the decision to withdraw the impeachment proceedings was announced dur-ing yesterday’s plenary, shortly after the Assembly concluded deliberations in a committee of the whole convened to address the lingering political crisis in the state.

Speaker of the Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, told lawmakers that the decision to withdraw the impeachment notice was reached in deference to Tinubu’s intervention aimed at restoring stability and constitutional order.

Amaewhule also informed the house that all pending court cases filed by the governor, his deputy, and the Assembly in relation to the dispute had been withdrawn as part of the peace effort.

He said the move reflected a collective commitment by the legislative and executive arms of government to de-escalate tensions and prioritise governance.

While suspending the impeachment process, lawmakers emphasised that the executive arm must operate strictly within constitutional boundaries.

They expressed hope that Fubara and his deputy would henceforth align their actions with the provisions of the country’s constitution.

Members maintained that the Assembly remained committed to its constitutional mandate of oversight and law-making, stressing that the suspension of impeachment should not be misconstrued as a waiver of legislative authority.