Abubakar: Nigeria is Recalibrating Quietly with Purpose

Ambassador-Designate from Kogi state, Dr. Sanusi Abubakar, who is a seasoned private-sector player with over three decades of experience in business management and strategic leadership, in this interview, speaks on Nigeria’s evolving diplomatic and economic engagements culminating in the nation’s global image changing for good. Folalumi Alaran brings excerpts:

Many people still judge Nigeria by past occurrences. Do you think the country’s image is really changing?

Yes, I believe it is changing—slowly, but positively. A very recent example is the comment made late last year by President of the United States, Donald Trump, describing Nigeria as a “country of particular concern.” That remark attracted global attention and understandably raised questions about Nigeria’s standing.

What is important, however, is not the label itself but how Nigeria responded. Since then, Nigeria has strengthened engagement with the United States through structured security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and joint efforts on regional stability. You do not move from being publicly labelled a concern to being treated as a partner unless deliberate diplomatic work is done. That shift was intentional, timely, and instructive.

Beyond the United States, where else do you see evidence of this recalibration?

We are seeing it in Nigeria’s renewed engagement with key global partners. Recent collaborative diplomatic and economic engagements with Turkey and the United Kingdom are good examples.

These were not ceremonial visits. Discussions focused on practical areas—trade, defence cooperation, energy, manufacturing, and investment. When countries like Turkey, now a major global manufacturing and defence hub, or the UK, Nigeria’s long-standing partner, engage Nigeria at that level, it reflects confidence not just in Nigeria’s diplomacy, but also in its economic direction.

How much of this shift is connected to the current administration?

A great deal of it. Under President Bola Tinubu, there is a clearer alignment between diplomacy and economics. Foreign policy is no longer pursued for symbolism alone; it is increasingly deployed as a tool for economic recovery, national security, and global credibility.

Put simply, foreign policy is no longer about protocol alone; it is now directly tied to economic recovery and national security. That clarity matters. International partners respond better when they understand a country’s direction, even when the path involves difficult reforms.

Many Nigerians are experiencing the strain of economic reforms. How do you reconcile that with positive international feedback?

That concern is valid, and it should not be dismissed. Economic reforms are rarely painless. However, what is different now is that Nigeria is confronting long-standing structural issues instead of deferring them.

Institutions like the World Bank have acknowledged Nigeria’s reform direction—particularly in fiscal discipline, revenue mobilisation, exchange-rate transparency, and macro-economic correction. These are technical assessments, not political endorsements, and they matter to investors and development partners.

Internally, there are early signs of stabilisation: improved coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities, clearer policy signalling, and renewed investor engagement. These developments may not immediately ease daily pressures, but they shape the medium- and long-term health of the economy.

So, is Nigeria being given another chance globally?

I would say Nigeria is earning another look. The tone of international conversations has shifted—from scepticism to cautious engagement, from doubt to conditional confidence.

What is encouraging is that Nigeria is no longer denying its challenges. Acknowledging problems and taking responsibility for fixing them is the foundation of credibility in governance and diplomacy.

What should Nigerians and international observers watch going forward?

Consistency. Reforms must be sustained, diplomacy must remain purposeful, and communication must be clear and humane. This is not about quick applause; it is about laying a foundation that future administrations and generations can build upon.

What will be your focus as an ambassador representing Nigeria?

The role of an ambassador today goes beyond the traditional functions of representation, treaty facilitation, and cultural diplomacy. In the contemporary global environment, economic diplomacy has become central.

By the grace of God, my focus will be on the aggressive promotion and marketing of Nigeria as a destination for investment, trade, and strategic partnerships. My goal is to complement Mr. President’s efforts at nation-building by actively driving investment inflows into the country.

While the efforts of Renewed Hope Global in projecting Nigeria’s image internationally are commendable, I will work in close collaboration with such initiatives to further market Nigeria’s vast economic potential. This represents a clear shift from past narratives shaped by misinformation or limited understanding, to a confident, fact-based presentation of Nigeria as a country of opportunity.

This approach will include creating structured deal rooms, facilitating investor engagement, and establishing experience and liaison desks focused on key sectors, particularly solid minerals, trade, investment, and value-chain development, so that Nigeria’s foreign missions function as active platforms for economic value creation.

As a party chieftain in Kogi State, how would you assess the performance of your governor so far?

In my assessment, Governor Ododo enjoys strong support from the majority of the people. He has governed with humility and competence, quietly repositioning Kogi State. Salaries and pensions are being paid, key infrastructure is expanding across all senatorial districts, and strategic projects, such as the airport and the Free Trade Zone near Ajaokuta, are opening the state to major investment.

Importantly, the governor has also placed strong emphasis on security, working closely with federal security agencies to stabilise Kogi State and contribute to the broader North Central security architecture.

This improved coordination has enhanced safety along major corridors, supported economic activity, and reinforced Kogi’s role as a critical gateway between the North and the South.