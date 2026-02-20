2027: Zone Presidency to South or Risk National Fallout, CGG Tells ADC

Wale Igbintade

The Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) has warned the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition that its 2027 presidential ticket must be zoned to Southern Nigeria, insisting that anything less could undermine the hopes of millions seeking political renewal.

Addressing journalists, the group, comprising former national party chairmen and ex-presidential candidates drawn from all six geopolitical zones, argued that equity, national balance and electoral realism make Southern zoning a strategic necessity, not a political concession.

“The nation is deeply polarised and economically distressed. The path to victory and national healing lies in fairness. Zoning the ticket to the South is both morally compelling and electorally strategic,” the coalition declared.

The CGG warned that failure to decisively resolve the zoning question could spark internal divisions and weaken the ADC’s credibility as a viable alternative platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Turning to electoral reforms, the coalition launched a scathing attack on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his assent to the amended Electoral Act, describing the development as “a dangerous regression” capable of eroding public confidence in the electoral process.

According to the group, the rejection of mandatory real-time electronic transmission of results creates openings for manipulation, voter intimidation and post-election disputes.

“Electronic transmission safeguards data integrity, reduces human interference and restores public trust. Any resistance to it is resistance to transparency,” the statement read.

The CGG characterised the amended law as “electoral banditry” and “the civilian equivalent of a coup,” accusing the National Assembly of enabling what it termed democratic backsliding.

It urged the international community to prevail on Nigerian authorities to reconsider provisions it considers anti-democratic.

The coalition also expressed concern over what it described as the gradual drift toward a one-party state under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the wave of defections by opposition governors and federal lawmakers.

“A one-party state eliminates accountability, suppresses dissent and weakens constitutional democracy. Nigeria must not descend into political absolutism,” the group warned.

It cautioned that if the electoral framework remains fundamentally flawed, opposition stakeholders may be compelled to reconsider their participation in the 2027 polls.

The statement was jointly signed by Sir (Engr.) Okey Chikwendu, National Chairman of the Coalition for Good Governance, and Attah Ikeleji Ikeleji, National Secretary, who reaffirmed the group’s commitment to defending democratic integrity, equity and national unity.