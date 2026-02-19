Troops Kill Five Kidnappers, Rescue Woman in Plateau Raid

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have eliminated five suspected kidnappers and rescued an abducted woman during a coordinated raid on a criminal hideout in Angwan Boka, Sopp District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The operation, carried out last Tuesday evening, followed an actionable intelligence obtained from two suspects arrested a day earlier on February 16. The suspects, identified as members of a kidnapping syndicate terrorising the area, reportedly provided details that led the troops to the gang’s hideout.

According to the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, the troops stormed the location and immediately came under fire from the kidnappers. A fierce gun battle ensued, during which four of the suspects were neutralised.

In a dramatic turn during the firefight, the two suspects, earlier arrested, attempted to overpower the soldiers and escape custody, but were subdued and neutralised as well.

Recovered items from the scene included three mobile phones, N17,600 in cash, and substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

The abducted victim, identified as Hauwa Suleiman, was found unharmed. She was debriefed by security operatives before being reunited with her family.

Captain Oteh noted that the troops have intensified offensive operations in the area to track down fleeing members of the syndicate and dismantle the remaining criminal network.

The Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, commended the troops for their swift response and urged residents to continue supporting security agencies in the ongoing fight against banditry and insurgency.