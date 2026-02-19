Teams Trickle into Benin as NDG Draw Holds Today 

All athletes, officials and other functionaries of the 2nd Niger Delta Games are expected in Benin, Edo State from today even as the organisers announced that the draws will hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Media Centre.

Fred Edoreh, the Project Director said Thursday, February 18 is the official arrival date of state contingents and competion officials.

“We have everything in place to receive Athletes and their Coaches at the Benson Idahosa University (BIU) where hostels have been made ready for them.

“We are satisfied with the facilities in the hostels which will offer the young athletes a good experience and perhaps stimulate them to good performances”, Edoreh stated.

Chairman of the Technical Committee for the games, Enefiok Udo-Obong, confirmed that the draw ceremony will essentially be for the ball games.

“There is no seeding, all states are rated equal and the procedure for draws of individual events will be determined during a technical meeting scheduled for late Wednesday at the VIP box of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium”, explained Enefiok, Olympic gold medallist and the Technical Adviser to the Royal Saudi Arabia Athletics.

The technical meeting was attended by all the technical heads of each of the 16 sports events listed for the games.

The nine states participating states will be pooled to determine the fixtures which will schedule the four games for each gameday.

Dunamis-Icon Limited is the rights owner and organisers of the Niger Delta Games, sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The opening ceremony has been scheduled for Friday, February 20 and the games will run through to 27th.

Bayelsa State emerged champions at the first edition held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in 2025.