Sanwo-Olu Charges Newly Inaugurated LSSTF Board on Sports Renaissance

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Wednesday, February 18, tasked the newly inaugurated board of the Lagos State Sports Trust Fund (LSSTF) to deploy resources toward the growth and development of grassroots sports, school sports, and other sporting activities across the state’s divisions.

The LSSTF board is chaired by former Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development and current President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa), Enitan Oshodi, with Olaposi Agunbiade serving as Executive Secretary/CEO. Other members include Olabode Agoro, Adeniyi Adekoya, Gbolahan Onibuje, Jubril Gawat, Kikelomo Bolarinwa, Olayemi Sarumi, Lekan Fatodu, Moshood Ajide, and Engr. Ibrahim Adigun, Chairman of the Chairmen of LGs/LCDAs.

Speaking during the inauguration at Lagos House, Marina, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the board to leverage their contacts, skills, and professional backgrounds to build a robust sports institution for Lagos.

“The mandate is straightforward — to support funding in sports and establish strong institutions for today and future generations. I implore you to deploy resources into grassroots and school sports, and to enhance facilities across our divisions. This quasi-body can also reach out to the private sector, drawing on government experience to attract wider support,” he said.

In his remarks, Oshodi emphasized the board’s priority of creating pathways for raising funds to support sports infrastructure and development.

“The Lagos State Government is spending a lot on sports, but in a megacity of over 20 million people, it is never enough. We need facilities to support athletes, and the private sector’s involvement is crucial. With the capacity of this board, we are confident of securing that support. Our short-term goal is success, but our long-term vision is sustainable sports development in Lagos,” he noted.