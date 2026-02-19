Sani Flags Off Distribution of 600 Transformers, 10,000 Solar Street Lights

John Shiklam in Kaduna





Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has said the central focus of his electrification drive is to boost economic activities and strengthen small and medium enterprises across the state.

Speaking yesterday at the flag-off of Phase 1 of the distribution of 600 transformers and 10,000 solar-powered streetlights across the 23 local government areas of the state, Sani stressed the importance of reliable power supply to development.

He said, “Without reliable power, development is stunted, security is weakened, and opportunity is constrained.”

Sani added, “We are enabling welders, tailors, cold-room operators, ICT hubs, and manufacturers to operate with dignity and predictability. We are sending a clear message that access to energy must no longer be the privilege of a few urban centres but the right of every community.”

According to him, electricity is not a luxury but the bloodstream of modern society.

The governor pointed out that electricity powered hospitals and preserved vaccines, lit classrooms and expanded the horizons of children, as well as, “drives our industries, irrigates our farms, and sustains the small businesses that form the backbone of our economy”.

Sani said since assumption of office about three years ago, his administration had completed some abandoned power projects and initiated new ones.

he stated, “In the health sector, under the previously stalled Indian-Exim Bank initiative, we completed solar mini-grid installations in 190 out of 225 Primary Health Care Centres, delivering 1.35 megawatts of clean energy.

“We restored 32 abandoned systems; 21 in PHCs and 11 in General Hospitals. The result has been tangible: improved service delivery and a measurable reduction in maternal and child mortality.”

The governor disclosed that his administration had “completed the long-abandoned 2x60MVA, 132/33kV Substation at the Green Economic Zone in Maraban Jos”.

According to him, the substation is an industrial catalyst that “unlocks investment potential, stimulates manufacturing, and positions Kaduna as a competitive economic hub”.

he said, “In Kubau LGA, the Damau solar model, delivering 100 kilowatts, has ended a decade of darkness for 450 households.

“Additionally, distributed generation projects totalling 1,694 kilowatts are underway in Chara, Gidan Kundi, Gora, and Hawan Mai Mashi.”

Sani also said his administration executed electricity projects across the three senatorial zones of the state.

The governor disclosed that a landmark Memorandum of Understanding was signed on October 22, 2025 with Rural Electrification Agency for improved electricity supply.

He added that his administration was advancing a 1.5 megawatt project for Kaduna Polytechnic and an eight megawatt allocation to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.