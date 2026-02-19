Rivers Assembly Suspends Fubara’s Impeachment

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly has suspended impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Ordu.

This followed the recent intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the lingering crisis between the governor and the 27 lawmakers of the Assembly loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The lawmakers had perfected plans to impeach and remove from office the governor and his deputy over alleged misappropriation.

The impeachment move had caused tension in the state, underscoring the deepening battle between the executive and legislative arms.

However, the latest development signals a possible turning point in the crisis, with stakeholders expressing cautious optimism that the presidential intervention will foster renewed cooperation.

THISDAY learnt that the resolution to withdraw further proceedings on the impeachment was announced during Thursday’s plenary shortly after the House concluded deliberations in a Committee of the Whole convened to address the political crisis in the state.

Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, told lawmakers that the decision to withdraw the impeachment notice was reached in deference to the president’s intervention aimed at restoring stability and constitutional order.

Amaewhule also informed the House that all pending court cases filed by the governor, his deputy and the Assembly in relation to the dispute had been withdrawn as part of the peace efforts.

According to him, the move reflects a collective commitment by both arms of government to de-escalate tensions and prioritise governance.

While suspending the impeachment process, lawmakers emphasised that the executive arm must operate strictly within constitutional boundaries.

They expressed hope that Governor Fubara and his deputy would henceforth align their actions with the provisions of the constitution.

Members maintained that the Assembly remains committed to its constitutional mandate of oversight and lawmaking, stressing that the suspension of impeachment should not be misconstrued as a waiver of legislative authority.