PSHAN Spotlights Champions for Change, Pushes for Sustainable Health Investment and Nationwide PHC Adoption

Each year, the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) brings together changemakers from the public and private sectors to recognise contributions that strengthen healthcare access and systems nationwide. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that beyond celebrating those achievements, PSHAN also called for sustainable investments to bridge funding gaps, stronger partnerships and data-driven collaboration for resilient health systems, and the adoption of Primary Healthcare Facilities to reach the national target of 774 adopted PHCs

Over the years, the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) has maintained a rigorous standard in recognising merit-based achievements rather than influence or inducement through its awards platform where it honours individuals, organisations, and institutions driving transformative change, innovation, and leadership within Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Beyond this, the body has built a reputation for supporting innovative partnerships and financing mechanisms that directly address gaps in maternal, newborn, and child healthcare systems.

Champions for Change: Spotlighting Innovation and Impact

The theme for the 2025 edition of the PSHAN Annual Awards was “Champions for Change: Celebrating Impact“ and it brought together individuals, organisations, changemakers, innovators and initiatives advancing healthcare outcomes and catalysing change, shaping stronger systems, expanding access, and transforming lives.

The 2025 PSHAN Annual Awards recognised contributions across five major categories, 25 subcategories, and a special MVP category for exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in healthcare.

The Healthcare Equity & Access Award was presented to Abia State, while the Healthcare Policy Champion Award was conferred on the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). The Maternal Equity Advancement Award went to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOH&SW), and the Sustainability in Healthcare Award was awarded to the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The Outstanding Health Investigation Award was presented to Damilola Ayeni of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, and the Community Health Impact Award was given to the Women Friendly Initiative (WFI).

Dr. Hadiza Shehu Galadanci received the Healthcare Leadership Award, while the Outstanding Medical Practitioner Award was presented to Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, and the Medical Practitioner Hall of Fame Award went to Dr. Benjamin Anyanwu.

The Community Health Champion of the Year Award was awarded to Amb. Dr. Joy Audu, and the Award for Outstanding Philanthropy was conferred on General T. Y. Danjuma. The Healthcare Innovation Award was given to Drugstoc, while the Healthcare Social Responsibility Award went to Fidelity Bank, and the Health Partnership of the Year Award was awarded to the African Development Bank.

The Private Sector Health Champion Award was presented to Zenith Bank, the 2025 PSHAN MVP Award was conferred on the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria; PSHAN Health Journalism Excellence Award 2025 was presented to Chiemelie Ezeobi; and Dr. Ayodele Renner of the Noisy Paediatrician bagged the Health Influencer of the year.

PSHAN’s Mission and Impact

The Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria is a non-profit organisation that pools private sector resources and expertise to complement the efforts of government and implementing partners to improve health outcomes. Over the years, PSHAN has built a reputation for supporting innovative partnerships and financing mechanisms that directly address gaps in maternal, newborn, and child healthcare systems.

Since its establishment, PSHAN has championed partnerships between government, businesses, and development partners to accelerate progress toward Universal Health Coverage.

Initiatives such as the Adopt-a-Primary Healthcare Centre Programme, innovative health financing collaborations, and private-sector-led solutions have strengthened healthcare access and delivery across the country, particularly in underserved communities.

Underscoring Import of Collaboration in Driving Healthcare Progress

The PSHAN Annual Awards 2025 was successfully held virtually on November 14, 2025, and it brought together government leaders, global health experts, philanthropists, and corporate executives, underscoring the importance of collaboration in driving healthcare progress.

Key highlights of the ceremony included the recognition of PSHAN’s ongoing commitment to better health for all Nigerians, transcending physical boundaries through collaboration, innovation, and shared vision for health equity.

Speakers including Mr. Jim Ovia, Board Chairman, PSHAN; Dr Tinuola Akinbolagbe, MD/CEO PSHAN; Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Access Holdings and Mrs. Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Vice Chair, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation; Dr. Chikwe hekweazu, Assistant Director-General, WHO; Dr Salma Anas-Ibrahim, Special Advisor to the President on Health; Ms. Zouera Youssoufou, MD/CEO, Aliko Dangote Foundation; Mr. Tola Adeyemi, MD, KPMG West Africa; and Mr. Nonso Okpala, GMD/CEO, VFD Group, shared insights on the importance of innovation, collaboration, and strategic investment in transforming healthcare systems and strengthening national health resilience.

They also emphasised on the private sector’s critical role in supporting national health reforms, including Primary Healthcare Revitalisation, Health Security Preparedness, and the RMNCH Initiative.

It was another opportunity to celebrate the Adopt-a-Healthcare-Facility Programme (ADHFP) as a transformative model for improving primary healthcare across Nigeria, with notable contributions from partners such as the MTN Foundation and Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation.

Beyond the awards, the event called for the mobilisation of Sustainable Investment in the healthcare ecosystem to bridge the national funding gap and accelerate progress toward the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); sustenance of partnerships, deepened collaboration, data-driven decision-making, and accountability frameworks for resilient health systems that prioritise equity, quality, and inclusivity; and the drive for PHC Adoption by encouraging stakeholders to adopt Primary Healthcare Facilities as a critical step toward achieving the national target of 774 adopted PHCs.

As the PSHAN Annual Awards demonstrated, celebrating excellence is only part of the journey. The true impact lies in turning recognition into action by mobilising investment, strengthening partnerships, and expanding Primary Healthcare adoption, ensuring that every Nigerian has access to quality, equitable, and sustainable healthcare.