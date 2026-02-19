Olarewaju: Synergy Between Presidency and N’Assembly in Nation’s Best Interest

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, in charge of matters relating to the House of Representatives, Hon. Ibrahim Kunle Olarewaju, in this interview speaks on the relationship between the national assembly and Presidency under the current administration. Raheem Akingbolu brings excerpts.

It has been about two and a half years now that you have been the go-between the Presidency and the National Assembly, how has the experience been?

It has been exciting and full of experiences. I would also say it has been a learning process. My experience in the last few years has given me a practical understanding of the saying of the president that one should continue to learn and gain knowledge until he or she reaches mastery.

As a former member of the House of Representatives, I used to think I already had enough understanding of National Assembly and parliamentary matters, but coming into this position has since taken me through various learning processes and showed me that there is still much more to learn. I thank God for the opportunity.

I have been able to interact with key players in Nigerian politics, both in the parliament and the executive, and I have seen practically how government activities work, how decisions are taken, and how those decisions eventually become legislation. To put it succinctly, it has been quite exciting.

There is a perception that the current National Assembly is a “rubber stamp” to the president. How would you respond to that?

I was expecting that question and I smiled when you asked because it is not new. Even when I was in the parliament, we were called ‘rubber stamps’, and those before us were also given the same tag.

Let me put it this way, I think Nigerians want a better economy, growth, and performance, yet they also want to see the President and the parliament constantly fighting. Can you please name one country where the executive and legislature fight endlessly and still move forward.

When the Presidency and the Senate under the leadership of the late President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Bukola Saraki repectively were at loggerheads, what progress did Nigeria record during that period? Fighting between the two arms does not help the country.

What I think we should be concerned about and be happy about is that the background and the pedigree of major actors in both arms of government contributed to the chummy relationship between them. President Tinubu was a former senator. His wife was a former senator. The Vice President is a former senator. The Chief of Staff is a former Speaker. And the Senate President was a former governor. These experiences dictate the nature of their relationship. It makes it easier to manage issues within the parliament before they escalate into crises.

Recently, the House of Representatives refused to sit for some days over genuine demands concerning payments to local contractors. They met with the President, explanations were given, solutions were found, and payments were made. That is how governance should work.

How would you assess the president’s performance so far?

Without missing words, I would say the President is doing excellently well, especially in the area of infrastructure, economic management and security matters.

Nigerians often fail to look at where we were coming from. In the area of infrastructural development, there is hardly any part of the country that has not experienced new road construction and other developmental projects. Also, perhaps because of the background of President Tinubu as a financial expert, he has created a good economic blueprint for Nigeria.

To appreciate President Tinubu’s contribution to security, we may need to take a trip back to former President Goodluck Jonathan era. During that period, there were a series of bombings in the Federal Capital Territory, including the one that happened near the Police Headquarters. Today, we must give credit to the Nigerian Army and the coordination between the Army and the Air Force, down to other security networks in the country.

Unfortunately, today, some incidents are exaggerated by the naysayers who ordinarily don’t expect anything good from this administration. When soldiers are killed, social media amplifies it, but when terrorists are neutralized, nobody talks about it. We should stop celebrating negativity.

I liaise regularly with security chiefs, and I can tell you that many reports circulating are not accurate. There are improvements, even if challenges still exist.

I saw recently that the dollar dropped to about N1,340 from around N1,500, yet only a few people celebrated it. Why do we focus only on negative news?

The dollar is a major global currency, and the United States protects it aggressively. Despite this, Nigeria’s economy is gradually improving. We should celebrate progress where it exists.

Let’s come to Ekiti State. How would you describe the performance of Governor Abiodun Oyebanji?

The blind can see and the deaf can hear. Governor Oyebanji is simple, focused, and working quietly. Roads that were once nightmares are now passable. Bridges are being completed. Projects are visible across the state.

People from different political backgrounds, even former opponents, openly commend his performance. That speaks volumes.

Does he deserve a second term?

Not just a second term. If the constitution allows it and he shows interest in contesting again, I will lead the campaign. One of the beauties of Governor Oyebanji’s approach to governance is that he has demystified the office of the governor. When someone is doing well, let us say it as it is.

Some people accuse the All Progressives Congress of trying to turn Nigeria into a one-party state through defections. Can you defend this?

As the President said, it is not his duty to organize opposition parties. If a party cannot manage its own affairs, that is its problem.

Tinubu has always expanded his political base by bringing friends and opponents together. Nobody is being forced to join the APC. People are leaving some parties because those parties are weak and disorganized.

Politics allows free entry and free exit. Those who want to join us are welcome, and those who want to leave have the right to do so.

Can you highlight some of your achievements in office as a former lawmaker?

One of my greatest achievements is human capital development. I helped young people secure federal jobs and sponsored some abroad.

I executed tangible projects such as road construction, civic centers, libraries, classrooms across several communities, solar street lighting, and empowerment programs every three months.

I provided a mobile clinic and ambulances to support healthcare delivery and organized ICT and AI training for youths, providing laptops and data support. I also organized a security summit to address insecurity in communities.

What gives me the most fulfillment is that my constituents appreciate these efforts. That is what truly matters.