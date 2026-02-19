  • Thursday, 19th February, 2026

NPFL: Violence Erupts  in Ilorin as Rivers Utd Hold Kwara Utd

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Match-day 22 rescheduled fixture between Kwara United and Rivers United ended 1-1 but the hosts fans turned the Ilorin Stadium into war zone last night.

The Afonja Warriors led from the lone strike by Samsudeen Mohammed from the 32nd till the added minutes. David Sholumade was gifted a rebound by Kwara goalkeeper and he wasted no time in tucking it into the net for the visitors from Port Harcourt to have a share of the spoil.

But it was a bitter pill for the home fans to shallow. They descended on the match officials and Rivers United’s team members inside the stadium. Dangerous objects flew in the space. By the time the fracas was over, Rivers United General Manager, Chief Okey Kpalukwu, was bloodied. He was beaten to a pulp with blood gushing from his face.

A decision is expected to be reached by the leadership of the NPFL as soon as they receive the Match Commissioner’s report.

Of late, matches in the Nigerian topflight have been ending in fracases with the home teams fined heavily and also banished to other venues. 

Katsina United, Kano Pillars, 3SC, Akwa United and others have been sanctioned severally mostly because of their fans’ misconducts at games.

