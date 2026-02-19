Lookman, Onyedika Score in Brugge, Atlético Six-goal Thriller

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ademola Lookman scored his first UEFA Champions League goal for Atletico Madrid last night while his fellow Super Eagles teammate, Raphael Onyedika, was also on target as hosts Club Brugge and the Spanish visitors to Belgium played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

After Julián Alvarez converted a penalty in the eighth minute to put Atlético ahead, Lookman made it 2-0 for the Spanish side in first half stoppage time when he got his knee to the ball.

The goal is now Lookman’s third in all competitions for his new Spanish club.

Club Brugge howeverrallied after the break with Raphael Onyedika and Nicolo Tresoldi drawing them level 2-2. Onyedika also had two assists to his name.

Joel Ordonez’s own goal threatened to undo their efforts until Christos Tzolis drove in an 89th-minute equaliser to round off a see-saw contest 3-3 ahead of the second leg in Madrid on Tuesday, 24 February (20:00 GMT), with the winners facing Liverpool or Tottenham in the last 16

The visitors had made the perfect start, with Alvarez converting from the spot after home full-back Joaquin Seys mistimed a defensive clearance and was penalised for handling in his own box.

When Lookman bundled in on his European debut for Atletico moments before the interval, against a Club Brugge side he faced while an Atalanta player in September, Diego Simeone’s side looked on course for a comfortable victory.

However, Nigeria international Onyedika prodded in just after the restart to bring the hosts back into the contest.

And when the impressive Tresoldi levelled on the hour mark, getting across his marker to steer the ball past away goalkeeper Jan Oblak, they looked favourites to complete a remarkable turnaround.

It was certainly no more than Club Brugge deserved with Onyedika twice going close in the first period, when Atletico were guilty of sitting back after going a goal ahead.

Simeone, who had watched his side thrash Barcelona then disappoint in a 3-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano, looked far from amused in his technical area but the introduction of Alexander Sorloth helped shift the momentum back towards his team.

The Norway international hit the woodwork within four minutes of replacing Antoine Griezmann and went close with another effort before pressuring Ordonez to turn into this own net.

Club Brugge were not to be denied though, with Greek international Tzolis rescuing a draw with an unerring finish.

RESULTS

Qarabag 1-6 Newcastle

Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Inter

C’Brugge 3-3 Atlético

Olympiacos 0-2 Leverkusen

EUROPA LEAGUE

Brann v Bologna

Di’Zagreb v Genk

Fenerbache v Nottingham

PAOK v Celta Vigo

Celtic v Stuttgart

Lille v C’Zvezda

Ludogorets v Ferencvaros

Pana’kos v Plzen