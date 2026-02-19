KAP Group, Republic of Benin Sign Historic MoU to Boost Regional Film Industry

In a landmark move poised to reshape African storytelling and deepen cross-border creative collaboration, the KAP Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Benin to strengthen the audio-visual and film production landscape across the region.

The agreement was signed Thursday in Lagos at the KAP Hub, the one-stop creative centre and headquarters of the group founded by celebrated filmmaker Kunle Afolayan. The partnership follows a high-level invitation from the Beninese Presidency to establish a strategic creative alliance aimed at strengthening African cinema, empowering youth, and developing globally competitive creative infrastructure.

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to harnessing cinema, youth development and creative enterprise as drivers of cultural diplomacy, economic growth and expanding Africa’s global creative influence.

As part of the engagement process, acclaimed filmmaker, industry trailblazer and CEO of the KAP Group, Kunle Afolayan and ‘Seun Soyinka, an Executive Director of the KAP Group, last month led a high-powered management delegation of the Group to the Republic of Benin, where extensive consultations were held with senior government officials and key stakeholders in the country’s audio-visual and cinematography sectors. Discussions focused on building sustainable frameworks to elevate local content creation, strengthen technical capacity, and position the Republic of Benin as an emerging hub for film and creative excellence in Africa.

Following the directive of the Beninese President, a high-level government delegation formalized this partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and signalled the official commencement of this transformative collaboration. Members of the visiting delegation include Sinatou Saka, Special Adviser to the President of the Republic for Media and Audiovisual Affairs; Coline-Lee Toumson-Venite, Special Adviser to the President of the Republic for Arts and Culture; Bassirou Ndiaye, CEO SOPA S.A, Faissol Gnonlonfin, Director of Cinema and Performing Arts at the Agency for the Development of Arts and Culture (ADAC), representing the Minister of Culture; and Meto Adoglo, Program Manager for Storytelling at Sèmè City. The host team was led by the Group CEO, the Executive Director and Professor Tunji Azeez, Head of School, KAP Film & Television Academy.

The new partnership focusses on three pillars of Co-production of films that authentically tell African stories and expand the global reach of the continent’s cinema; Structured youth training across all areas of filmmaking and creative production and finally the development, equipping and operation of a world-class Film City in Ouidah, Benin. These three pillars will benefit immensely from the expertise of some existing subsidiaries within the KAP Group such as KAP Motion Pictures, KAP Film & Television Academy and KAP Film Village & Resort, respectively.

As part of the official programme taking place from February 19-22, the delegation will tour KAP Group’s state-of-the-art production hub in Lagos, as well as the KAP Film Village & Resort in Igbojaye-Komu, Oyo State, a pioneering creative ecosystem widely regarded as a model for integrated film production, training, and cultural tourism in Africa.

This partnership further reinforces KAP Group’s pioneering role in reshaping the narrative of African cinema through innovation, talent development, and infrastructure building. At the forefront of this movement, Kunle Afolayan continues to champion Pan-African creative collaboration, advancing a unified continental voice and showcasing authentic African stories on the global stage with excellence and cultural pride.

Speaking on the development, Kunle Afolayan described the collaboration as “a defining moment for African cinema, where visionary leadership, cultural authenticity, and creative enterprise converge to project our stories, our people, and our creative strength to the world in the most compelling way.”

Also commenting, the Special Adviser to the President of the Republic for Media and Audio-Visual Affairs, Sinatou Saka, expressed excitement that the proposed collaboration has now been formalised. “We are finally happy to be working in partnership with Kunle Afolayan, especially in the area of capacity building,” she said.

Both parties describe the agreement as the beginning of a long-term strategic alliance committed to raising the bar for film production, creative education, and cultural expression across Africa.