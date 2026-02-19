  • Thursday, 19th February, 2026

Interswitch Simplifies UTME, Direct Entry ePIN Payments Nationwide

Emma Okonji

As registrations for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry examinations continue across Nigeria, Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, is simplifying the process for prospective candidates by providing secure, reliable, and widely accessible payment channels for the purchase of UTME ePINs.

Purchasing an ePIN is one of the earliest and most critical steps in the registration process for Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations. Given the time-sensitive nature of the registration window and the volume of transactions involved, dependable payment platforms are essential to helping candidates proceed smoothly without delays or challenges.

Speaking on Interswitch’s role in supporting the registration process, Divisional Head, Growth Marketing (Merchants & Ecosystem), Interswitch, Olawale Akanbi, said the company remained committed to simplifying access to education through trusted payment solutions;
“At Interswitch, we understand how critical the UTME registration process is for millions of Nigerian students and their families. By providing secure, trusted, and widely accessible payment channels for JAMB ePIN purchases, we are helping candidates complete their registration with confidence and focus on preparing for their examinations,” Akanbi said.

