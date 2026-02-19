Insecurity: ADC Chieftain Hails Nigeria-U.S. Security Collaboration, Demands Stronger Domestic Strategy

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and governorship candidate of the party in the Anambra 2025 election, Mr. John Chuma Nwosu, has commended the security partnership between Nigeria and the United States, which is aimed at wiping out insurgents.

The ICT expert and CEO of foremost tech-based company, Jetlink Group, described it as a timely step toward strengthening the country’s counter-terrorism capacity.

Nwosu spoke to journalists on Wednesday against the backdrop of the recent announcement by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) confirming the arrival of about 100 United States military personnel and associated equipment at the Bauchi Airfield.

The Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba, had disclosed in a statement that the U.S. personnel are technical specialists serving strictly in advisory and training capacities, not as combat forces.

Nwosu while speaking to journalists said: “The partnership underscores the growing importance of technology-driven security architecture in modern warfare.

“In the contemporary security environment, technological superiority plays a decisive role in intelligence gathering, surveillance, and operational efficiency. Any nation that neglects this reality places its citizens at risk.

“The protection of lives and property is the primary constitutional responsibility of government. Authorities at all levels must adopt more decisive and measurable strategies to restore public confidence in the nation’s security framework.”

Nwosu applauded the international collaboration, expressing dissatisfaction with what he described as the broader approach of both the federal and state governments in addressing insecurity.

He stressed that beyond foreign partnerships, Nigeria requires comprehensive structural reforms, improved intelligence coordination, enhanced accountability, and sustained investment in modern equipment and personnel training.