IGP: We Created Six Additional Mobile Force Squadrons to Boost Operational Readiness

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force has expanded its Mobile Force with the creation of six additional squadrons, increasing the number nationwide from 74 to 80.

The move was aimed at strengthening operational readiness.

The IGP explained that the expansion was intended to enhance rapid response capability and provide improved tactical support in addressing high-risk security situations wherever they occur across the country.

Beyond the Mobile Force expansion, Egbetokun revealed that new Area Commands and Divisions have also been established across the federation to bring policing closer to communities, improve command efficiency and strengthen coverage in rapidly growing and strategically important locations.

The Inspector-General made these remarks while receiving members of the Committee of Retired Inspectors-General of Police during a solidarity visit to his office at Louis Edet House in Abuja.

Highlighting broader institutional reforms, Egbetokun noted that one of the key structural changes under his leadership was the elevation of the Intelligence Unit to full departmental status.

According to him, the upgrade reflects the critical role intelligence plays in modern policing and proactive crime prevention.

He further announced the establishment of a new tactical formation, the Special Intervention Squad, which he said has already recorded measurable successes in several states where it has been deployed for targeted operations.

“Beyond operational reforms, we are placing renewed emphasis on professionalism, ethics and discipline as the foundation of effective policing,” he stated.

The IGP added that weekly training sessions focusing on policing ethics, professional conduct and service standards have now been made compulsory at the State Command level to continuously build capacity and enhance officers’ performance.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to boosting morale and ensuring institutional justice through a transparent and merit-based personnel management system within the Force.