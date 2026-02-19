GOC 81 Division Charges Troops at Badagry to Remain Disciplined, Professional and Law-abiding 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Adebayo Babalola, has urged troops of 243 Recce Battalion and 15 Field Engineering Regiment to maintain high standards of discipline, professionalism, and law-abiding conduct in carrying out their constitutional duties.

The GOC delivered the charge on Tuesday, while addressing a cross-section of officers and soldiers at the 243 Recce Battalion parade ground in Badagry, Lagos, during his operational and familiarisation visit to units stationed in the area.

Major General Babalola explained that the visit was part of his operational and administrative tour aimed at familiarising himself with the units and their personnel.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of professionalism displayed by the battalions and encouraged them to sustain the high standards.

He noted that several transformations are currently underway within the Nigerian Army and urged troops to remain patient and committed. He also assured them that conditions of service would continue to improve.

In line with the Chief of Army Staff’s “Soldier First Culture,” the GOC reaffirmed that the welfare and wellbeing of soldiers and their families remain a top priority. He further encouraged troops to uphold the core values of the Nigerian Army at all times.

Major General Babalola emphasised that as the Nigerian Army continues operations across various theatres in the country, troops must demonstrate firmness and professionalism against terrorists and criminal elements while strictly avoiding harassment or molestation of law-abiding civilians.

During his visit to the 243 Recce Battalion, the GOC commissioned a newly constructed bus stop at the main gate, an initiative by the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel AA Ikoro.

He also participated in a tree-planting exercise, inspected armoured vehicles, and visited the Battalion Medical Centre, interacting with personnel receiving treatment.

Earlier, the GOC visited the 15 Field Engineer Regiment (FER) at Topo Barracks, Badagry, where he was received and briefed by the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel AE Amangele, on the regiment’s activities and operational engagements.

While at the regiment, he toured key facilities, including the medical facility and the newly constructed Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) Crèche, Nursery, and Primary School.

As part of his engagements in Badagry, Major General Babalola paid a condolence visit to the palace of the late Akran of Badagry Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi I, who recently passed away at the age of 89. He described the late monarch as a revered traditional ruler, a bridge builder, and a promoter of culture, tourism, and peace.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the royal family and the people of Badagry on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu NAM, and used the opportunity to appreciate the continued support and hospitality extended by the Badagry community to the military units stationed in the area.

The GOC was accompanied by formation commanders and staff officers of 81 Division.