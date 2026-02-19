FG Inaugurates Joint Project Management Committee for Nigeria Oil Spill Summit

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has inaugurated the nine-man Joint Project Management Committee (JPMC) for the First Nigeria International Oil Spill Summit and Expo (NIOSS).

The committee as well as the unveiling of its official logo and the formal commencement of preparations for the international conference was inaugurated yesterday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Akume, represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, stated the initiative spearheaded by the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) in collaboration with Green Clean Innovation Hub Limited (GCHI), was in response to the numerous reported cases of oil spillage with its attendant consequences on the lives of the affected communities, which cannot be overlooked.

He noted the initiative came at a critical moment in Nigeria’s environmental and economic history, adding for decades, the nation had borne the heavy burden of oil spill incidents, with over one thousand reported cases annually and an estimated 13 million barrels of crude oil spilled over time.

“The dire consequences, including environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, destruction of livelihoods, public health challenges, and significant economic setbacks are far too grave to ignore”, he said.

He urged the committee to discharge its responsibility with professionalism, patriotism and a strong sense of purpose, assuring that the NIOSS will strengthen national and sub-national oil spill preparedness and response capacity; foster innovation, technology transfer and investment in environmental protection among government, industry, host communities, academia, and international partners; and demonstrate Nigeria’s leadership in oil spill response, coastal restoration, and climate action.

The committee, with a clear mandate to ensure transparency, coordination, accountability, and the timely delivery of all components of NIOSS, has Mr. Ifiok Abba (Representing OSGF) as the Chairman.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of NOSDRA, Chukwuemeka Woke, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to strengthening oil spill prevention, response, and environmental restoration through the inauguration of NIOSS 2026.

He described the expo as a premier multi-stakeholder platform designed to convene government leaders, oil and gas industry operators, research institutions, investors, host community representatives, and environmental advocates to build sustainable strategies for oil spill prevention, emergency response and ecosystem recovery.