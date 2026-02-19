FCT Council Polls: APGA Confident of Victory, Says National Secretary

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said all party organs and members have been mobilized to ensure victory in the Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) scheduled for Saturday.

National Secretary of the party, Ibrahim Mani, who spoke at a press conference said that the party has campaigned vigorously for it’s candidates, highlighting plans to return the Area Councils to the path of prosperity and good governance.

Mani said that APGA was fielding candidates in all the elective positions in six Area Councils of n the Capital city.

The Party chieftain also said the party believes that the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct a free and fair FCT election on Saturday

“It is going to be a test case, preparing INEC for the major election that is coming up in 2027. So all eyes are on INEC, and we expect INEC to do the right thing. INEC is not going to fail. We trust INEC. This INEC has done it in Anambra State and will replicate this in FCT”,

Speaking on the allegation that some traditional rulers are threatening to beat up or banish voters who refuse to vote for a particular party to return to second tenure, Mani urged residents to ignore such threats as empty.

He said that the days of politics of impunity are gone, adding that with the level of awareness amongst the citizens, such threats will have no place.

“Politics of impunity has no place anymore . Gone were the days that people will sit down and begin to tell the people the level of awareness that people have now is beyond such traits.

“There are empty traits that can never carry any weight, because somebody will know you cannot go and sit down.

“He may not be even an official during the election, it is only those that are assigned with the activity of election.

“We believe there is no threat. As far as we are concerned, we regard them as empty threats. APGA regard those threats as empty. They have no significance whatsoever,” he said.

Earlier the Chairmanship candidate of the party for the Abuja Municipal Area Council, Dr. Eze Onyebuchi Chukwu outlined his plans to reposition AMAC to serve as the pride of Nigeria.

According to the candidate, he has outlined his development plan in a document tagged “SMART” which involves skill acquisition and empowerment, free education and healthcare, construction and maintenance of good road network around the various neighborhood in the Area Council.

“We have a track record for one to look at. APGA is already doing it in Anambra state. In Anambra state, there is a free medical care for women, pregnant women, from the time of conception to the time of delivery, including Cesarian section, and that is what APGA is bringing on board in AMAC,

He said: “if elected, we want to make a difference and change the narrative by making AMAC a model city that reflects it’s unique position as the centre of Nigeria’s capital,” he said.

Mr. Chukwu urged the residents to ensure full participation in the Saturday’s Council Polls