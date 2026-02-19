FCT Council Poll: Police Announce 12-Hour Restriction on Movement on Election Day

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has announced a 12-hour restriction on movement across the territory ahead of the forthcoming Area Council elections.

The restriction will be enforced on Saturday, 21 February 2026, the day scheduled for the conduct of elections across all polling units in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the Command, movement will be restricted from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with exemptions granted to essential service providers and duly accredited election officials.

In a statement, the Command said the measure forms part of a comprehensive security arrangement designed to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process.

As part of the operational plan, a large-scale deployment of security personnel has been concluded across the FCT.

The Police disclosed that the operation is being supported by other security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others.

“The public is hereby informed that there will be a restriction on movement across the FCT from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on 21 February 2026, except for essential service providers and election officials,” the statement read.

Residents were urged to cooperate fully with security personnel and adhere strictly to all guidelines issued for the election period.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Miller Dantawaye, directed all deployed officers to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and ensure adequate security coverage at polling units and collation centres.

He emphasised the need to guarantee a peaceful, free and fair electoral process.

He further cautioned officers to remain vigilant, impartial and courteous in the discharge of their duties, while respecting the fundamental rights of all citizens.

The Command also encouraged members of the public to remain alert and promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the Police.