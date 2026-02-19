Diri Commends Conduct of APC Ward Congresses in Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has praised the peaceful conduct and outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses held across the state yesterday.

Diri spoke at his hometown, Sampou, headquarters of the Sampou/Kalama Ward 6 in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state, after participating in the congress.

The governor congratulated party delegates for unanimously electing the new leadership in his ward and other wards in the state through a generally accepted consensus and affirmation.

He stressed that politics should not divide the people but rather bring them together, as the goal is to bring development to communities, local government areas, and the state in general.

He said the APC national leadership would be proud of the state for the conduct of the congresses and the hitch-free process that produced leaders across the wards.

The governor noted that reports at his disposal indicated that conduct of the exercise was largely rancour-free across the state.

He expressed the optimism that the same process would produce similar outcomes from Saturday’s local government congress and eventually the state congress.

Governor Diri also thanked the party’s National Executive Council, the state caretaker committee led by Dr. Dennis Otiotio, and other leaders of the party, as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies that observed and contributed to the peaceful conduct of the congress.

According to him, “We have all witnessed the affirmation by voice vote. This means that unanimously, the APC in my ward, Sampou/Kalama Ward 6 in Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government Area, has elected a new leadership.

“I thank all the leaders of this ward and all of us present here. Let us continue with this spirit of oneness. When we are united, our development will be faster.

“What we are doing in Bayelsa State is showing that we are the same as the Ijaw people, and that we do not need to kill or hate ourselves because of politics. Politics should not disunite us; rather, it should bring us together because the goal is to bring development to our communities, local government, and the state.

“I am sure that the party at the national level will be very proud of our state, that without rancor, we have been able to elect our leadership at the ward levels.”

The Sampou/Kalama Ward 6 congress was conducted by the State Congress Election Committee led by Chief Frank Omare, and Mr. Shedrach Fetuga emerged as the chairman alongside other ward executives.

In his acceptance speech, Fetuga thanked party faithful at the ward for finding him and his fellow Exco members worthy of their positions, and vowed to ensure the APC becomes victorious in the area in the general election, and the governorship in 2027.

The exercise was witnessed by the State Congress Screening Committee Chairman, Hon. Oghene Egoh, and the INEC observer, Prince Erasmus.