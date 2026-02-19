Dangote Supports 3,704 Students in Refinery, Fertiliser Host Communities

Peter Uzoho





The Aliko Dangote Foundation, in collaboration with Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser Limited, has distributed school uniforms, bags, sandals, and writing materials to primary school pupils in their host communities in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, as part of its education support programme.

A statement by Dangote Group said a total of 1,323 pupils, including children with special needs, benefited from the five-day distribution exercise under the first phase of the intervention.

The beneficiary schools included Local Government Primary School, Ilege; Okunraye Community Primary School, Idotun Community Primary School, Olomowewe Community Primary School and Lekki Community Primary School.

The foundation said the programme would also extend to secondary schools, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 3,704.

In addition, the foundation said scholarships would be awarded to 443 students, including 33 in tertiary institutions, alongside vocational training programmes for youths in the host communities.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, stated that the initiative reflects the vision of its founder, Aliko Dangote to invest in education and nurture future leaders.

“We believe education remains the most powerful tool for transforming lives and communities.

“This intervention is not just about uniforms, bags or writing materials. It is about giving every pupil in our host communities a fair opportunity to learn and succeed by reducing the burden on parents.

“Our commitment is long-term. By investing in these children today, we are investing in future leaders who will shape Nigeria’s tomorrow,” she said.

Speaking on the broader scope of the intervention, the Head, Social Performance of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, Mojisola Ogunleye, said education remains a key pillar of the company’s community development strategy.

She disclosed that 3,704 students across four secondary schools and five primary schools are benefiting from the first phase of the programme, adding that the second phase would include scholarships and the distribution of textbooks and additional learning materials.

Ogunleye added that 443 students have been selected for scholarships, comprising 33 university students and 410 secondary school students.

“In addition, 22 community youths with SSCE have been upskilled and trained in the City & Guilds Certification Programme in Electrical Engineering, Levels 1, 2 and 3 and will be officially presented their certificates issued by the institution from London,” she said

In her reaction, the Head Teacher of Local Government Primary School, Ilege, Mrs. Adenigba Margaret Aderemi, commended the Foundation for the intervention, noting that many pupils previously struggled with inadequate learning materials and worn-out uniforms.

She said the gesture would improve enrolment and classroom participation, explaining that some children had dropped out due to the embarrassment of wearing torn uniforms, while others engaged in menial jobs to afford basic school supplies.

“This is a big burden that has been taken off the shoulders of many parents. There will be improved enrolment. Many pupils will return to school because of this gesture,” she added.

She described the intervention as a major boost to education in the community and urged other organisations to emulate the initiative.

The programme has also provided economic opportunities for residents, as confirmed by Ms. Aminat Aderonke Salabu, one of the local tailors engaged to produce the uniforms, who praised the Foundation for awarding the contracts within the host communities.

According to her, the engagement has significantly improved her income and enabled her to advance her personal building project.

“I have started developing a self-contained apartment and a shop on a quarter of a plot that I have from the profit I made from the first phase. I am grateful to the Foundation for empowering and supporting us to grow,” Salabu added.