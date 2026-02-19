COAS Advocates Sustainable Policy for Veterans

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has called for the development of sustainable policy frameworks capable of delivering lasting welfare support for military veterans, stressing that their post-service wellbeing must be backed by deliberate legislation, predictable funding and coordinated institutional structures.

He also emphasised that the sacrifices made by officers and soldiers — many of whom served in complex and high-risk operational theatres across the country — must be matched with resilient post-service support systems that reflect national gratitude and strategic foresight.

The COAS made the call while receiving the Chairperson of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion, Ms Grace Morenike Henry, during a courtesy visit to Army Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, the Army Chief, observed that the true strength of a professional military institution lies not only in its operational effectiveness but also in the dignity and care extended to those who have completed their service.

Lieutenant General Shaibu noted that leading military institutions around the world have institutionalised comprehensive veterans’ welfare systems supported by clear legislation and guaranteed funding.

He argued that Nigeria must strengthen and expand its existing frameworks to ensure that retired personnel transition into civilian life with stability, purpose and protection from socio-economic hardship.

Describing veterans as strategic national assets, the COAS encouraged retired personnel to remain actively engaged in national development.

He urged them to participate in politics, governance and policy advocacy, noting that their leadership experience, discipline, crisis-management skills and exposure to national security dynamics uniquely position them to contribute meaningfully to legislative and executive processes.

He further called for sustained engagement with the National Assembly — particularly the Senate and the House of Representatives — to champion legislative initiatives that would strengthen veterans’ welfare and reinforce the country’s broader national security architecture.

The Army Chief added that many retired personnel, especially those with administrative, logistics and clerical expertise, possess skills that can be redeployed across both public and private sector institutions as consultants, managers and advisers.

In addition, he encouraged veterans to document and publish their professional experiences, noting that such contributions would help preserve institutional memory, enrich strategic discourse, inspire younger service personnel and potentially generate sustainable income.

Earlier in her remarks, Ms Henry highlighted several structural challenges confronting retired service members and those nearing discharge.

She cited low public awareness of the Legion’s statutory mandate and limited societal appreciation of its role as significant obstacles.

She observed that national attention to veterans’ welfare tends to peak during the annual Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, rather than being sustained throughout the fiscal and policy cycle.

The Chairperson also lamented the absence of a dedicated budget line for veterans’ affairs within the national appropriation framework, which she said has led to reliance on ad hoc interventions and inconsistent funding.

She therefore advocated the creation of a fully funded ministry dedicated exclusively to veterans’ affairs, arguing that such an institution would provide clear governmental oversight, policy coherence and structured implementation of veteran-focused programmes nationwide.

The engagement reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to advancing a comprehensive, policy-driven approach to veterans’ welfare — one that integrates legislative backing, fiscal responsibility, institutional coordination and enduring national recognition of service.