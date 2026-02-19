ASR Africa, Customs Inaugurate Abdul Samad Rabiu Nigeria Customs Hospital

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have inaugurated the Abdul Samad Rabiu Nigeria Customs Service Hospital in Yelwa Tudu, Bauchi State, Nigeria.

The 30-bed healthcare facility, donated by ASR Africa, was upgraded to a 60-bedded reference hospital under ASR Africa’s Security Sector Support Grant (SSSG) Scheme in partnership with the Nigeria Customs Service.

A statement yesterday, explained that the action formed part of ASR Africa’s ongoing commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure within security formations and host communities in Nigeria.

The ACG of NCS Bauchi Zone ‘D’ Command, ACG CG Ogbonna, during his address, said: “The completion and the commissioning of the hospital facility donated by ASR Africa mark a significant milestone in the history of NCS and underscore its commitment to the welfare of its officers and host community”.

The Zonal Medical Director and Deputy Comptroller of Customs for the Zone, Dr. Rimi Garba, in his speech, stated that the hospital facility offers seven clinical departments, comprising obstetrics & gynaecology, pediatrics, surgery, internal medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, and medical laboratory, with each equipped to provide top-of-the-range medical service.

Speaking at the event, the MD/CEO of ASR Africa, Dr. Ubon Udoh, reaffirmed ASR Africa’s commitment to delivering sustainable, impact-driven interventions across health, education, and social development sectors.

He added that the partnership with the NCS was built on the Chairman of ASR Africa, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu’s understanding that “…there can be no meaningful development without an environment that is safe and secure. This facility will not only serve the Nigeria Customs Service personnel, but the host community and other security agencies in the State will be beneficiaries.”

Udoh added that the ASR Africa team would continue to engage with NCS long after the project commissioning to ensure accountability, proper maintenance, and the facility’s long-term impact.

While giving his remarks, the Comptroller General of the NCS, Bashir A. Adeniyi, expressed appreciation to ASR Africa and its founder, Rabiu, for his generosity and partnership in the enhancement of the welfare of its personnel and, by extension, the host community.

He added that this donation has been the largest donation NCS has received from a single organization, promising that NCS, under his watch, will ensure proper maintenance of the facility to meet the needs of its personnel and others.

In his goodwill message, the representative of the host community, Hon. Tanko Dutse, thanked Rabiu, for his philanthropic gesture towards his constituency, as this will grant them better and closer access to affordable healthcare.

He also appreciated the Comptroller General of Customs, for keeping to his commitment to ensure the delivery of projects that will continue to impact the community for generations to come.

The commissioning of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Nigeria Customs Service Hospital underscores ASR Africa’s growing footprint in healthcare delivery nationwide and its collaborative approach with public institutions to address critical service gaps. The Abdul Samad Rabiu Nigerian Customs Service Reference Hospital is expected to improve access to essential healthcare services in Bauchi State and reduce pressure on existing public health facilities within the region.