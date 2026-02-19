APC Ward Congress Begins in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State may have adopted aan ffirmation method to retain most of the incumbent party executives across the 193 wards in the state.

Already, the party’s ward congress commenced yesterday across the state.

The development, it was gathered, was due to the superlative performances of the executive at the party’s ward levels in the state.

Sources close to the party told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that the party leadership also believes that it will go a long way in keeping the flag flying ahead of the next elections, except ina few areas where zoning and other peculiarities took the centre stage.

The exercise was supervised by the representative of the national secretariat of the party from Abuja.

When THISDAY visited some of the wards in the state yesterday, thousands of party members and stalwarts came out in large numbers to be part of the party’s ward congresses.

Reports from other wards in the state, like Adewole, Oju Ekun Zarumi, and Alanamu in Ilorin West, Ibagun in Ilorin East, Alapa in Asa, Share in Ifelodun, and Okuta in Baruten, among others, show party members filed out in their numbers to participate in the exercise.

In an interview with journalists, the state APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, commended party members and leaders for the show of support, solidarity, and peaceful conduct as the ward Congress commences.

He added that the congresses would run till March.