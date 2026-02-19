ADC Stakeholders Reconcile Differences in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) yesterday insisted that the Ogun State chapter of the party was not in any crisis.

The party said the task of rescuing the nation at various levels was on course and achievable.

The Deputy National Financial Secretary of the ADC, Mr. Oladimeji Fabiyi, made the declaration in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at a stakeholders’ meeting held yesterday.

He said that the recent attempt to suspend the state party Chairman, Dr.Femi Soluade was a family affair that had since been resolved.

Fabiyi described ADC as a party that’s on a rescue mission and has continued to mobilise for the support of all Nigerians to deliver the country from what he described as the incompetent and suffering-and-smiling government of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fabiyi said that the engagement was organised to strengthen the party’s unity while also correcting any wrong impression people might have out there over the recent minor disagreement in the party.

The State Executive Committee of the party had last Sunday passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of Soluade, and therefore, suspended him from office pending the outcome of the investigation of a series of allegations leveled against him.

One of the major allegations leveled against Soluade was that he led some armed gang to disrupt the governorship declaration of Otunba Jimi Lawal held at The Intercontinental Suite in Abeokuta.

The Southwest zonal leadership of the party has, however, dismissed the reported suspension of Soluade, describing the move as unconstitutional and legally void.

Speaking during the stakeholders’ meeting, Fabiyi urged the party not to allow anything hurt its unity, saying that the party leadership must accommodate all tendencies and continue to mobilise for the victory of the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to him, “The truth is that there is no crisis in Ogun ADC. We remain one united family, whatever might have happened is in the past, we are a party of purpose and a party that is on a rescue mission.

“Nigerians deserve the best, not this maltreatment from the APC government. ADC is the party to take over in 2027, and this is what we must all work towards right from our various wards and local governments.

“The APC is a government of abysmal failure. Just look at the economy; look at the state of insecurity in Nigeria, what about unemployment? Yet they will keep coming up with wrong, loud, reckless statistics about what they have achieved, whereas when you go deep down, you will find out that it is all lies.

“APC is a government of deceit and propaganda, and that is why ADC has been their nightmare. Nigerians know the truth, and with the support of God and the good people of this nation, ADC is taking over the leadership of this state and the nation in 2027.”

Speaking earlier, the state party chairman said that the recent minor disagreement in the party was nothing serious, but the party has put this behind them while concentrating on the need to work harder to offer the best of good governance to the people of Ogun State and the country at large in 2027.

Soluade said that: “It is really a family affair. We have put behind us the feud, and we are ready like never before to work together as a team, even as we accommodate everyone and all interests for the sake of the growth of the coalition party.”