WELCOMING 2026 RAMADAN 

Leaders should avail themselves of the lessons of the season

As Nigerian Muslims join their counterparts all over the world for the 30-day fasting period which commences today, it is our hope that the season would enhance the spiritual growth of adherents of Islam and mark a new beginning in the journey to reposition our country for peace, progress and security. It is particularly noteworthy that the Ramadan fast for this year is coming at a period the nation faces not only economic challenges but is also being threatened almost on daily basis by violent cartels of insurgents and bandits. While President Bola Tinubu and most of the governors have sent out their well wishes, it is more important that they internalise those messages.

Traditionally, the fasting month is a season of self-exertion and spiritual reward through physical deprivation, religious communion, and charitable work. It is a joyful season when families and friends get together to celebrate life and mutual bonds of affection, especially when they wake up early to eat their pre-dawn meal called Suhoor, and when they break their fast with a meal referred to as Iftar. Ramadan fasting is believed to be one of the most observed of all the pillars of Islam, and it is obligatory for all Muslims of both genders from the age of puberty. Exempted from the fasting season are travellers, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as well as the elderly and sick, though they are expected to make up the missing days any time after the Holy month.

While we congratulate Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this season, we feel obliged to point attention to some evergreen lessons of this great religious observance. The essence of Ramadan is to expose the faithful to their spiritual roots while teaching them that true humanity does not equate to mere material possessions, passions or physical cravings. This, we believe, is the real meaning of sharing with, and caring for, the needy and the less privileged that sets Ramadan apart from other religious festivities. The point is that if this spiritual core of man is recognised, it could lead to a positive change in our perspective on life: there would be no room for senseless materialism, greed and primitive accumulation of wealth. Rather, there would be greater concern for the less privileged of our society.

Therefore, the Ramadan fast, like the other four pillars of Islam, is aimed at promoting both the spiritual and material well-being of mankind. When they are able to rein in their impulse for self-gratification and greedy accumulation of wealth, individuals are more liable to make their society a better place to live in, not only for themselves but also for their neighbours. Thus, after such self-denial, expectations are that the wealthy should become more empathetic to the plight of millions of their less fortunate compatriots and those in positions of authority should make policies that would alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Ramadan fasting is also a leveller of sorts, as both the rich and poor are exposed to hunger and thirst at the same time. And the nation’s political leaders have much to take from the enduring lessons of Ramadan. There is much greed in our polity, and it has all but ruined the nation. If only our politicians can curtail their materialistic tendencies and pay more attention to the yearnings of the people, the country will certainly become a much happier place to live in. The Ramadan offers such a great opportunity, and we hope our leaders would avail themselves of the lessons of this season. We also hope that the outcome of this annual spiritual exercise will be of immense benefit to the nation.

Ramadan Kareem to all our Muslim brothers and sisters.