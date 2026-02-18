Value of Transactions Processed through eTranzact in 2025 Surpassed N103trn

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





The value of transactions processed through one of the nation’s leading fintech operators, eTranzact Plc, rose to over N103 trillion in 2025, Head, Federal Government Partnership of the firm, Adedayo Adejokun disclosed yesterday.

She made the disclosure in Abuja during a one-day e-invoicing Compliance Workshop and Stakeholder Engagement organised by etranzact in collaboration with the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).

E-invoicing is a digital representation of a transaction between a supplier and a buyer, which contains essential transaction details like supplier and buyer information, item descriptions, quantities, prices, tax, and total amounts.

The NRS (then Federal Inland Revenue Service) had last year certified eTranzact as a provider for its nationwide e-invoicing rollout.

In her presentation, Adejokun noted that in 2025, over N103 trillion transactions were processed on the etranzact platform, adding that such transactions were across banks, government agencies and businesses.

She said, “We processed on our platform over N103 trillion. That is a platform that powers transactions, and that was just in 2025, alluding to several global recognitions of the company, including that of Silicon Valley.”

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of eTranzact, Abubakar Achimugu, who expressed his company’s support to facilitate same-day onboarding, easy and effortless upload of e-invoicing, underscored the need for tax payers to comply easily using various solutions provided by the organisation.

“We at e-tranzact have had this collaboration with the NRA for so many years.

“We are the main major platform that have been doing all the revenue collection in the country especially on the VAT funds, which has been very exceptional,

very seamless, secured and safe.

“In respect to e-invoicing, we are moving away from the manual process to now digitalisation. The platform (e-tranzact) is very seamless, it’s user-friendly, regardless of your literacy level.

“This will also protect the average Nigerian from multiple taxation, such that as you are inputting and processing you are getting a notification to see what exactly you have paid for and documenting that process as well.

“At e-tranzact, we have a multiple application channel, built both within the middle wear and also at the front end that has enabled and will enable this.

“e-tranzact offers round-the-clock supply and same-day onboarding to facilitate effortless uploads of e-invoice to the NRS portal,” Achimugu said.

On the issues of infrastructural challenges in implementing e-invoicing, Project Manager, E-invoicing, NRS, Mohammed Bawa stated that the project was phased to ease implementation.

“From the beginning of the project, we knew that there will be some challenges,” he said, adding that the implementation would be executed in three different phases.

These include large tax payers, the medium and the emerging.

“We have a three-year plan. Within the last one year, we have been speaking directly to only large tax payers, organising so many engagement for them to ease the adoption process because we know the transition is not that easy.

“Our focus for now is how to support tax payers to see how easily they can comply and that is why we have accredited so many service providers that will be there for the tax payers when they have challenges.

“We have been encouraging tax payers to always leverage on the services of these service providers (like etranzact) because they have undergone the accreditation, process, and have demonstrated their solutions to us and we have endorsed it.

“They (service providers) are in the best position to support the implementation and that is the only way the adoption (of E-invoicing) can be made seamless and easy to tax payers,” Bawa noted.

He also noted that the NRS would continue to sensitise Nigerians on its projects and its benefits to the nation.