Tinubu Support Group Launches Free JAMB Registration for 10,000 Enugu Students

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has officially launched a free registration exercise for the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for 10,000 students across Enugu State.

Speaking during the launch of the programme yesterday, SERHA’s National Coordinator, Belusochukwu Enwere, said that it aims to remove financial barriers that prevent qualified students from accessing tertiary education by covering the cost of JAMB registration for 10,000 eligible candidates.

“The programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which, among other things, prioritises youth empowerment, education reform, and inclusive national development, ”Enwere stated.

Enwere said that the intervention is not just about exam registration but also about investing in the future and empowering the next generation to contribute to the growth and development of both the state and the country.

“This programme is not charity; it is strategic empowerment. When we educate our youths, we secure our economy. When we empower our students, we strengthen our nation,”.

He highlighted federal education sector reforms, such as efforts to stabilise relations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and pointed to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as part of broader moves to improve access to higher education.

Enwere encouraged the students to prepare diligently and make the most of the opportunity, urging parents and guardians to continue supporting their children’s academic pursuits.