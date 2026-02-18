Thugs Storm APC Secretariat, Assault Party Chairman in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Violence erupted at the Ondo State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday after the party’s state Caretaker Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, was allegedly beaten and chased out of a stakeholders’ meeting by armed thugs.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers, armed with sticks, machetes, and other dangerous objects, stormed the premises and suddenly started shouting threats and chasing party members out of the building.

“The whole place was turned into a war zone. People ran in different directions to save their lives,” a party member said, linking the violence to the forthcoming party congress.

The violence forced the abrupt cancellation of the meeting as party officials and supporters fled the venue in panic. Some reportedly took refuge in nearby buildings, while others escaped the area entirely.

Adetimehin, who spoke to journalists shortly after the incident, alleged that armed thugs who disrupted the stakeholders’ meeting in Akure yesterday acted on the directive of the state governor.

He particularly accused members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), led by their state Chairman, Ademilua Odudu, of storming the secretariat and violently disrupting the gathering on the directive of the governor.

Narrating his ordeal, the APC chieftain said he was thrown to the ground and beaten severely.

“They came in force this morning and ordered everybody to leave. They claimed the governor owns the party. We told them we were not challenging anybody’s authority, but they attacked us.

“They pushed me down, beat me mercilessly, and stole my phone. I have since reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police,” Adetimehin said.

It was gathered that the meeting, which was convened for party stakeholders, was attended by party leaders and officials following the arrival of a Congress and Appeal Committee members from the national secretariat.

According to Adetimehin, the meeting was agreed upon after consultations involving the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Kolawole Babatunde, and a briefing he received from the governor.

“Yesterday, the national secretariat sent a congress and an appeal committee. We all agreed that a stakeholders’ meeting would be held today. But this morning, the NURTW chairman and his men invaded the secretariat and disrupted everything,” he narrated.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies had not announced any arrests or identified suspects in connection with the attack.

Meanwhile, the APC in Ondo State, in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro, described the incident as an isolated internal misunderstanding.

“Preliminary information indicates that the disturbance stemmed from an internal misunderstanding aggravated by a few unscrupulous elements whose actions do not reflect the values or discipline of the party,” the statement read.

The party also dismissed claims linking the violence to the forthcoming party congress. “Any attempt to connect this development to the scheduled congress is speculative and misleading,” it stated.

The APC further praised the swift intervention of the state Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who reportedly directed security operatives to the secretariat to restore order.

“His proactive response ensured that calm was quickly restored,” the party said, adding that normal activities had resumed.

The party assured members and the public of its commitment to peace and internal democracy.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the APC in Ondo State remains united and focused on conducting a peaceful and credible congress,” the statement concluded.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Jimoh Abayomi, said: “The state Police Command received a distress call, and we immediately swung into action, which led to the deployment of our operatives to the scene, which is the APC secretariat on Ilesha Garage Road.

“Efforts of these operatives pave way, and they were able to restore calmness to the area. However, one person, who sustained an injury, was taken to the nearest hospital for medical treatment. The commissioner of police has already deployed tactical teams to ensure security at the secretariat and its environs while investigations continue.”