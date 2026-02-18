TCN Announces Restoration of Shiroro–Mando 330kV Transmission Line

• Engages traditional leaders in Kaduna to curb vandalism

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the successful restoration of the 330kV Shiroro–Mando Transmission Line 1, which is currently operational, the organisation said in a statement.

The line was restored at the weekend, following the completion of repair works undertaken by TCN’s engineers, General Manager of Corporate Affairs of the company, Ndidi Mbah, stated.

With the restoration of line 1, bulk power supply to Kaduna Electric has significantly improved, and power supply constraints previously experienced in Kaduna have been alliviated, the TCN noted.

According to the TCN, repair works are also ongoing on the 330kV Shiroro–Mando Transmission Line 2, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, restoration of the line will be completed soon. This, it said, will further strengthen network redundancy and the overall system reliability.

“TCN appreciates the patience, understanding, and cooperation of its customers and stakeholders throughout this period and remains firmly committed to delivering stable and efficient transmission service nationwide,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, TCN, Kaduna Region, has engaged traditional leaders in a community sensitisation campaign against vandalism and encroachment on transmission line Right-of-Way (RoW) through a series of strategic engagements this month.

The General Manager (Transmission), Kaduna Region, Nasir Fada, led the delegation on the visits to key locations, including the palaces of prominent traditional leaders in the Mando and Rigasa communities. The visits were aimed at strengthening collaboration with host communities and addressing the growing safety risks associated with illegal developments beneath high-tension transmission lines.

At the sensitisation meetings, first with the Sarkin Mando, Alhaji Sani Musa, and subsequently with the District Head of Rigasa Community, Aminu Idris, Fada raised serious concerns about the increasing rate of encroachment on transmission corridors.

He emphasised that the construction of houses, shops, and other structures directly beneath high-tension lines exposes residents to significant health and safety hazards, including the risk of electrocution.

He cautioned that individuals who deliberately encroach on designated RoW areas do so at their own risk, stressing that TCN would not be liable for compensation in cases of electrical accidents, which may be fatal in the event of a line cut.

Fada further underscored the broader implications of vandalism and RoW violations, noting that such actions not only endanger lives but also undermine the stability and reliability of bulk electricity supply across the region and the nation at large.