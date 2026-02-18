Spires 5-Aside Opens Registration for  Season 3, As Qualifiers Begin in April

The Divisional Qualifiers for the 2026 edition of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament will kickoff in April across the five divisions in Lagos State according to the organisers.

At a media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, the road map for the new season was unveiled with significant expansion in players’ empowerment beyond the pitch.

To compete at this year’s event, the teams who must be affiliated to the Lagos State Football Association through their respective Divisional Football Association (DFA’s) are to register for the tournament via official website www.spires5aside.ngwith effect from today, Wednesday, 18th February.

The age restrictions for players have also been lifted to expand the scope of participants beyond the ages of 19 years and above.

The Tech-Meet-Sports initiative, which was introduced in 2025, will be sustained with further collaboration with Tech professionals to train the players on modern skills outside their football career. These include: artificial intelligence, machine learning, Coding, Graphics designs, amongst others.

The initiator of the event, Dr. Bankole Alibay, who gave his remarks virtual from the United States, said the tournament hopes to build on the successes of the previous editions as it continues to improve on its standard.

” We are excited at the prospect of every editions of the tournament, you can be rest assured that Season 3 will surpass what we have done in the past in all ramifications.”

The governance and environmental expert further called on brands and corporate organizations to throw their weight behind the event, which has been self funded since its inception.

Lagos Island based club, White Tigers, pocketed the sum of N5 million as Champions of the 2025 edition of the tournament