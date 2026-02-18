NSCDC Busts Criminal Ring in Abuja, Arrests 10 Suspects

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dealt a major blow to criminal networks in Abuja and neighbouring states, arresting 10 suspects involved in vandalism, theft, and kidnapping, in a high-stakes operation by its elite Special Intelligence Squad (SIS) and Crack Squad.

The arrests come under directives from NSCDC Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Audi, aimed at protecting lives, national assets, and critical infrastructure.

According to a statement yesterday by the spokesman of NSCDC, Afolabi Babawale, six suspects were apprehended for vandalising electrical and communication installations and stealing government property.

Items recovered from them include: large quantities of armoured cables, heavy-duty hacksaws, ropes, and water pipes.

He said those arrested were: Suleiman Ibrahim, caught at Jabi Park with stolen cables and tools; Umar Rabiu (18) arrested at Berger Junction with significant recovered materials; Muktar Yusuf (22) and Ibrahim Haruna (18), implicated in infrastructure vandalism and theft.

He added that four additional suspects were apprehended for kidnapping, cattle rustling, and related offenses, including Ali Musa of Garko and Musa Juli, a Niger national operating illegally in Nasarawa State. Two other suspects, Umar Abdullahi (30) and Murtala Ibrahim (22) arrested for kidnapping and theft.

Meanwhile, Head of the SIS, Apollo Dandaura, disclosed that some suspects were intercepted in manhole channels around Berger Roundabout, while others were armed. In one intense encounter, a suspect was neutralised after engaging operatives in a gun duel, underscoring the risks faced by NSCDC personnel in the field.

He disclosed that all suspects have confessed to their involvement and will face trial in competent courts.

NSCDC reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance against vandalism, sabotage, and threats to government assets, while commending the public for providing actionable intelligence that led to the operation’s success.

The Corps emphasised that protecting lives, property, and national infrastructure remains a top priority and called on citizens to continue supporting security agencies in combating crime.