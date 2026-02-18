Nigeria, Netherlands Forge Stronger Pact to Combat Human Trafficking

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria and the Kingdom of the Netherlands have stepped up joint efforts to dismantle human trafficking networks, as senior officials from both countries met in Abuja to review progress under the TIPVAP NG project.

TIPVAP NG projec is an initiative aimed at building a safer environment free from trafficking in persons and violence against vulnerable groups.

The Second project Steering Meeting was organized by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) in partnership with NAPTIP, with support from the Ministry of Asylum and Migration of the Kingdom of the Netherlands under the Building and Environment Free of Human Trafficking and Violence Against Persons in Nigeria (TIPVAP NG) project.

It was attended by a delegation from the Netherlands led by Victor Cramer, the Deputy Director General, Ministry of Asylum and Migration, Ms Isabelle Wolfsgruber, Nigeria Head of Office, Official of NAPTIP, led by the Director General, Binta Bello, Focal Persons from the relevant MDAs, and other Stakeholders.

At the heart of discussions was the Justice and Security Migration Partnership Programme, which officials described as a critical instrument for reinforcing Nigeria’s legal and institutional response to trafficking and violence.

Director-General of NAPTIP, Binta Bello, said the partnership has begun to produce measurable gains in investigations, prosecutions, and victim support services across selected states, including Benue, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory.

She noted that beyond enforcement, the initiative focuses on improving operational procedures, strengthening inter-agency collaboration, and deepening public awareness to prevent trafficking at its roots.

According to her, the Project Steering Committee serves as the programme’s highest oversight body, ensuring accountability, strategic direction, and alignment with both national priorities and international standards.

Bello emphasised that sustained international cooperation remains essential, particularly as trafficking networks continue to evolve and operate across borders. She called for renewed commitment to a victim-centred and rights-based approach that prioritises the protection and dignity of survivors.

Leader of the Dutch delegation, Victor Cramer, described Nigeria as a key partner in addressing irregular migration and trafficking flows between West Africa and Europe.

He pointed to data showing that Nigerian nationals remain significantly represented among trafficking victims identified in the Netherlands, especially in cases involving sexual exploitation and forced criminality. This reality, he said, underscores the need for coordinated prevention, protection and prosecution strategies.

Cramer commended Nigerian authorities for their commitment and stressed that stronger capacity building and intelligence-sharing would help reduce dangerous migration pathways exploited by criminal syndicates.

ICMPD’s Nigeria Head of Office, Isabelle Wolfsgruber, said the TIPVAP NG project is central to strengthening coordination between federal and state institutions under NAPTIP’s leadership. She highlighted the importance of awareness campaigns that equip communities with knowledge about trafficking risks and deceptive recruitment tactics.

Wolfsgruber added that the programme is designed not merely around activities, but around measurable outcomes — ensuring that institutional reforms translate into real protection for vulnerable persons.

The meeting ended with a renewed pledge by Nigeria, the Netherlands and ICMPD to deepen collaboration, strengthen institutional capacity, and sustain a coordinated national response against human trafficking and violence.

For both countries, officials agreed, the fight against trafficking is not only a security priority but also a shared humanitarian responsibility — one that demands persistence, partnership and people-focused solutions.