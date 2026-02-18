Kwara Massacre: 707 Ganawuri Indigenes Displaced, 40 Held by Terrorists

. Again, terrorists attack communities in Niger

Yemi Kosoko in Jos and Laleye Dipo in Minna

No fewer than 707 natives of Ganawuri in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State have been displaced following the February 3 terrorist attack on Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The Deputy Chairman of Riyom LGA, Hon. Gwong Gwya Song, confirmed the figures in an interview, describing the incident as one of the most devastating assaults on members of the Aten ethnic group in recent years.

The attack on Woro and neighbouring settlements reportedly left over 160 people dead, with gunmen shooting residents at close range, razing homes and shops, and abducting dozens during the attack. Many of the affected Ganawuri indigenes had travelled to the area for farming and other commercial activities when the attackers struck.

Hon. Song disclosed that 30 members of the Aten community were killed during the terrorists’ attack on the community, while four others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in Kwara State.

He added that about 4 people remain in captivity, held by the armed group responsible for the massacre.

“A total of 707 persons from Ganawuri are displaced—some still stranded in Kwara State, while others are on their way home without proper assistance,” he said.

He noted that although about 200 displaced persons have so far returned home, they are not in formal IDP camps but are being sheltered by relatives and community members.

To support evacuation efforts, the Riyom Local Government Council approved N4 million for emergency intervention, including transportation for stranded survivors. According to him, two trucks conveying returnees have already arrived in Ganawuri, with more expected.

“We will be meeting with the displaced persons as soon as we plan additional aid, security arrangements, and rehabilitation for returnees,” the deputy chairman added.

The Ganawuri community has also announced a special Remembrance Day scheduled for tomorrow to honour those killed in the attack.

A community member, Timothy Lazarus, appealed for urgent federal and state government intervention, saying: “We need shelter, food, medical support, and stronger security measures to protect rural communities from banditry and terrorism.”

The attack has deepened grief across Ganawuri and Plateau State, with leaders calling for swift action to prevent further violence and ensure the safe return of those still held captive.

Meanwhile, barely 24 hours after the governors of Niger and Kwara States met in Minna on the security situations in the border towns of the two states, terrorists have again struck in one of the communities in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The terrorists, numbering over 200 riding on about 70 motorcycles in the early hours of yesterday, stormed the Konkoso community for the second time within one week.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen set ablaze more houses in Konkoso before moving to Segban, another villa,ge where they wreaked havoc on the people.

There has been no report of casualties. Segbana is said to be a border town between the Benin Republic and Nigeria in Kebbi State.

Details of the attack have remained sketchy, but THISDAY learnt that the villagers have been thrown into a panic, especially when there are no security men around to contain the situation.

The police outposts in the areas were burnt down last week, resulting in the operatives fleeing the communities.

A very reliable source informed THISDAY that the terrorists have now set up their base in Konkoso town.

The state Police Command has not reacted to the latest development.

Just lastMondayyGovernors Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State and his counterpart, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State met behind closed doors to find solutions to the frequent attacks on border communities of the two states.