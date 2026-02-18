FG, Experts Canvass for Modern Shooting Ranges to Boost Marksmanship

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Government, alongside senior professionals from defence, security and law enforcement agencies, has called for the development of modern shooting ranges to enhance marksmanship, tactical proficiency and sustained operational readiness.

The call was made during the National and Regional Defence Shooting Range Development Workshop held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Participants emphasised that contemporary shooting ranges are far more sophisticated than traditional facilities and require meticulous planning, robust safety systems, ballistic containment measures, environmental controls, sound engineering standards, lifecycle maintenance strategies and long-term sustainability frameworks.

Speaking at the workshop, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), described modern shooting ranges as critical national security infrastructure rather than peripheral assets.

Represented by Air Vice Marshal Amos Bulus (rtd), Special Adviser on Technology and Digital Integration, the minister stressed that innovation in defence infrastructure goes beyond technology.

“It is about mindset, collaboration and the willingness to improve established systems,” he said.

He noted that shooting ranges are foundational to professional military development.

“They are where discipline is sharpened, confidence is built and operational errors are reduced long before personnel encounter real-world threats,” he stated.

According to him, modern shooting ranges are no longer merely open spaces with targets but complex systems requiring careful engineering, comprehensive safety architecture, environmental responsibility, structured lifecycle planning and sustainable management.

He warned that poorly designed or inadequately managed facilities could undermine training objectives, waste public resources and expose personnel to avoidable risks.

Conversely, properly designed ranges significantly enhance training effectiveness, improve safety standards and preserve long-term institutional readiness.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Major General Babatunde Ibrahim Alaya, reinforced the importance of modern infrastructure in defence training.

He described shooting ranges as controlled training environments where precision, discipline and safety converge.

“When properly designed and professionally managed, they provide structured platforms for marksmanship improvement, tactical drills, weapons-handling proficiency and skills sustainment,” he said.

However, he cautioned that poorly designed or inadequately maintained facilities introduce technical, environmental, financial and operational risks.

Modern shooting range development, he explained, is no longer a simplistic exercise in land allocation and target placement.

It demands rigorous attention to ballistic containment systems, safety templates, environmental controls, indoor ventilation engineering, noise abatement, structural integrity, drainage systems, lead management protocols and comprehensive lifecycle maintenance planning.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DICON Gray Insignia Ltd, Ibrahim Garba, said the workshop was designed to promote a shared understanding of standards and enhance operational outcomes across Nigeria’s security architecture.

He noted that the forum provides an opportunity for senior professionals from defence, security and law enforcement agencies to examine how modern shooting range infrastructure can strengthen training effectiveness, operational safety and institutional preparedness.

Garba observed that threat dynamics are increasingly shifting from conventional battlefields to villages and residential environments, underscoring the need for improved training facilities aligned with the contemporary threat environment.

He outlined key focus areas of the workshop to include modern warfare and emerging training initiatives; understanding different types of shooting ranges and their operational applications; cost drivers and lifecycle considerations; and the African context, particularly from a West African and ECOWAS perspective.

Participants also sought to develop a Nigeria-appropriate roadmap for the sustainable development of modern shooting ranges nationwide.

