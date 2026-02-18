  • Tuesday, 17th February, 2026

Coy Takes Valentine’s Message to Streets, Campuses 

Business | 11 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

In a deliberate move to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day, AIICO Insurance Plc stepped beyond the traditional flowers-and-chocolates narrative to meet young Nigerians where they are—on the streets and on campus.

Partnering with popular street influencer, Kabiyesi, AIICO Insurance brought energy, laughter, and meaningful conversations to undergraduates through engaging street interviews focused on one powerful question: How far would you go to protect the ones you love? The underwriting firm said the answers were heartfelt, surprising, and deeply moving.

Speaking on Valentine’s Day AIICO Insurance Brand Manager, Olufemi John  said AIICO saw Valentine’s Day as being  about more than romance. “It’s about showing love in practical ways – by protecting the people and things that matter most. Insurance is one of the most powerful ways to do that,” he stated.

According to him, through Kabiyesi’s signature high-energy style, students were asked what they would insure if money were no object. The responses ranged from “my mum, without thinking twice” to “my entire family” and even “my small business hustle.”

Many expressed willingness to “pay any price” to shield their loved ones from life’s uncertainties – demonstrating that, even at a young age, they understand the true cost of care and commitment.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.