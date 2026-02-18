Coy Takes Valentine’s Message to Streets, Campuses 

Ebere Nwoji

In a deliberate move to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day, AIICO Insurance Plc stepped beyond the traditional flowers-and-chocolates narrative to meet young Nigerians where they are—on the streets and on campus.

Partnering with popular street influencer, Kabiyesi, AIICO Insurance brought energy, laughter, and meaningful conversations to undergraduates through engaging street interviews focused on one powerful question: How far would you go to protect the ones you love? The underwriting firm said the answers were heartfelt, surprising, and deeply moving.

Speaking on Valentine’s Day AIICO Insurance Brand Manager, Olufemi John said AIICO saw Valentine’s Day as being about more than romance. “It’s about showing love in practical ways – by protecting the people and things that matter most. Insurance is one of the most powerful ways to do that,” he stated.

According to him, through Kabiyesi’s signature high-energy style, students were asked what they would insure if money were no object. The responses ranged from “my mum, without thinking twice” to “my entire family” and even “my small business hustle.”

Many expressed willingness to “pay any price” to shield their loved ones from life’s uncertainties – demonstrating that, even at a young age, they understand the true cost of care and commitment.