88% of Nigerian Gen Z Singles Find Cooking Skills Attractive, Knorr Study Shows

For Nigeria’s Gen Z, cooking is no longer just about Instagram-worthy meals—it’s also about winning hearts. A recent study commissioned by Knorr, the seasoning brand, shows that 88% of young singles find partners who enjoy cooking especially attractive, even more than flashy cars or fitness-focused lifestyles. Food continues to play a key role in building connections: nearly half (49%) of respondents said sharing meals helps them feel closer to their partners, while 68% trust a friend’s recommendation more than a dating app when it comes to meeting someone new.

Tapping into these insights, Knorr launched its #ServingSinglesWithKnorr initiative, celebrating cooking as a modern “calling card” for romance. The campaign encourages friends to champion their single foodie friends, replacing endless swiping with shared food experiences and trusted referrals.

Standout moments featured Tobi Bakre and Taymesan shining the spotlight on their single friends Kola Omotoso, Ojay and Simi OD, daring them to step into the kitchen and rally their followers to compete for a spot on a Knorr-sponsored cooking date. Other influencers, including Kaylah Oniwo, Daniel Ochuko and Simi Drey, added to the excitement, each nominating a number of their eligible single friends and celebrating the confidence it takes to cook and connect.

Damilola Dania, Foods Demand Creation Lead, Unilever Nigeria Plc, said, “With the #ServingSingleswithKnorr campaign, Knorr is championing singles by spotlighting cooking as the ultimate dating secret weapon.”

The campaign underscores a larger message: for Nigeria’s Gen Z singles, food is more than nourishment. It is connection, culture, and care — and, increasingly, a recipe for romance.