Valentine: Apprentice Kills Master over Query for Late Night

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A 21-year-old apprentice identified as Chiemerie Anieke has allegedly killed his master at Onyia Uke Street, Fegge, Onitsha in Anambra State after an argument ensued for being scolded for staying late at night.

According to multiple sources, the incident happened last Sunday morning in Onitsha after his master, who was simply identified as Mr. Ikechukwu Nwite, Alias Turn-by-Turn, queried him for returning home late on Saturday Valentine’s) night.

A video circulating on social media shows when the man’s neighbours were coming out of a mortuary, after depositing his body there. It was gathered that the man, who trades at the Drug Market at the Bridge Head in Onitsha, had his head smashed with a pestle, leading to his death.

Sources said the late businessman had scolded his apprentice last Sunday morning for coming back late on Saturday night, but unknown to him, the boy had plans, and shortly after, he attacked his master with a pestle, which he aimed at his head, smashing it.

The 21-year-old was also said to have attacked his master’s wife, Mrs. Ogechukwu Nwite, who is the manager of their business, but she was lucky to be rescued by their neighbours, and is currently hospitalised.

Meanwhile, police authorities in Anambra State have confirmed the incident, saying the suspect is currently in custody. The state Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, said the pestle has been recovered from the scene.

He said: “Preliminary information reveals that the suspect was allegedly provoked by the manner in which the late Ikechukwu admonished him over his bad behaviour, including pilfering money meant for the shop, staying out late at night, and taking drugs.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for a comprehensive investigation and to ensure that justice is served.”