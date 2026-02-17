  • Tuesday, 17th February, 2026

Spires 5-A-Side  Season 3  Activities Begin in Lagos

Oganisers of the annual Spires 5-A-Side Naija Street Soccer Tournament have commenced a list of activities leading to this year’s event in Lagos. 

The first on a lineup of events is a media briefing today, Tuesday, February 17th, at Spires Media headquarters in Victoria Island. The event is aimed at unveiling the road map for this year’s tournament. 

There will also be a stakeholders conference and workshop before the qualifiers kick-off across the five divisions in Lagos in the second quarter of the year.  

According to the initiator of the widely followed football championship, Dr. Bankole Allibay, said that this year’s tournament, will embrace significant changes to improve the quality of the competition.

In his words: “We are not only building on the successes of the last edition, but raising the standards in certain areas to improve the whole structure. 

“Our first media briefing is aimed at informing the public of some of these changes and adjustments before the teams registration gets on the way in March,” Allibay added.

Lagos Island-based club, White Tigers, emerged champions of the 2025 edition of the tournament. The Coach Emmanuel Olom tutored side defeated Papa SA football club 4-0 in the final played at the Stables Sports Center in Surulere to retain the crown they first won in 2024.

White Tigers  pocketed  a prize money of N5million, while Papa SA received the sum of N3million as runner-up of the 2025 edition.

