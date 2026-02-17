NIPSS Inaugurates Senior Executive Course 48, Focuses on Orange Economy for National Devt

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, on Monday inaugurated participants of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 48, with a strong call for innovative policy thinking and strategic leadership to unlock Nigeria’s creative and entrepreneurial potential.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director-General of NIPSS, Professor Ayo Omotayo, said the 10 month programme was designed to deepen policy insight, sharpen strategic thinking, and strengthen the capacity of senior executives to tackle Nigeria’s complex governance and development challenges.

Omotayo congratulated the participants on their selection, describing their admission as “a recognition of professional accomplishments, leadership potential, and the strategic importance of the roles they occupy in national life”.

He stressed that participation in the course was “a call to national service” requiring discipline, ethical leadership, and commitment to the collective good.

Omotayo said this year’s study theme, “Orange Economy and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development in Nigeria,” was timely given the country’s urgent need to diversify the economy, reduce unemployment, and build sustainable livelihoods.

According to him, the Orange Economy – covering culture, creativity, tourism, media, fashion, film, music, and digital innovation – has become central to global economic competitiveness and social cohesion.

He urged policymakers to recognise creativity and cultural heritage as strategic economic assets capable of generating measurable value.

Omotayo stated, “The Orange Economy challenges traditional notions of development that rely predominantly on extractive resources.” He added, “It requires coherent policies that protect intellectual property, incentivise innovation, promote entrepreneurship, and translate cultural expression into economic value.”

The director-general commended Plateau State for hosting the participants during their orientation tour, describing the state as a “living laboratory” for understanding the intersection of culture, creativity, governance, and peace in development.

He reminded the nominees that the NIPSS experience was intentionally rigorous, urging them to engage deeply with research, debates, and collaborative work.

“The objective is not academic abstraction, but policy relevance and national impact,” he said.

Omotayo formally declared the course open, charging participants to refine their thinking, strengthen leadership capacities, and renew their commitment to national service.

Representing Plateau State Government, Deputy Governor Josephine Piyo welcomed the participants to the state and commended NIPSS for its sustained contributions to national development through research and leadership training.

Piyo described the theme of the course as strategic, stating that the creative economy has become a vital frontier for economic growth globally.

“The creative economy is not an abstract construct,” she said. “It is a living, evolving sector that thrives at the intersection of commerce, culture, tourism, and innovation,” she added.

Piyo emphasised that Nigeria’s cultural diversity offered immense opportunities for growth if supported by the right policies and investments.

She said Plateau State was committed to creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic expansion.

Piyo stated, “Our collaboration with NIPSS is strategic.” She explained, “We believe that governance must create the conditions under which ideas can flourish, businesses can grow, and talent can be transformed into value.”

She expressed confidence that the insights and recommendations from SEC 48 would contribute meaningfully to the development of the creative industry in Plateau State and across the country.