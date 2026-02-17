  • Tuesday, 17th February, 2026

Just In: Again, Terrorists Attack Borgu LG Communities in Niger State, Set Up Base at Konkoso

Breaking | 8 seconds ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Barely 24 hours after the Governors of Niger and Kwara States met in Minna on the security situation in the border towns of the two states, terrorists have again struck in one of the communities in Borgu local government area of Niger State.

The terrorists, numbering over 200, riding on about 70 motorcycles, in the early hours of Tuesday stormed Konkoso community for the second time within one week.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen set ablaze more houses in Konkoso before moving to Segbana another village where they wreaked havoc. There has been no report on casualties

Segbana is said to be a border town between Benin Republic and Nigeria in Kebbi State.

Details of the attack have remained sketchy but THISDAY learnt that the villagers had been thrown into panic, especially because there are no security operatives on ground to protect the community.

The police outposts in the areas were last week burnt by terrorists, resulting in operatives fleeing the communities

A very reliable source informed THISDAY that the terrorists had now set up their base in Konkoso town.

The State Police Command has not reacted to the latest development.

Just last Monday, Governors Bago and his Kwara State counterpart, Abdulrazaq of Kwara state met behind closed doors to find solutions to the frequent attacks on border communities of the two states.

Details later…

