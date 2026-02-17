Idris Condoles with Yauri Over Boat Mishap that Claimed 14 Lives

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A devastating boat accident has struck Yauri Local Government Area in Kebbi State, claiming the lives of 14 people. The incident occurred in Gumbi village in Yauri LGA after a group of people accompanied a bride to her husband’s house at Gwarzo village in Ngaski LGA.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Ahmed Idris, he said the celebrants were on their way back home when the boat capsized, drawing over 100 people into the water. Sadly, 14 people, including 13 females and a child, lost their lives in the tragedy.

According to Idris, Governor Nasir Idris, has condoled with the Yauri Local Government Area and Yauri Emirate over the incident.

Represented by the Yauri LGA Chairman, Hon. Abubakar Shu’aibu, the governor urged the families to accept God’s will, saying: “God does what He wants at the time He wants, and nobody has the right to question Him.”

The governor prayed for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace, asking Allah to grant them Jannatul Firdaus.

“I appeal to you to accept this in good faith, bearing in mind that nothing happens without the knowledge of our Creator,” he said.

The deceased were buried according to Islamic rites, with the community and government officials paying their last respects. The incident has left the community in mourning, with many calling for increased safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.