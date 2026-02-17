  • Tuesday, 17th February, 2026

House in Closed-door Session, as Lawmakers Refuse to Rescind Decision on E-transmission

Breaking | 7 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has been forced into a closed session following the decision of the lawmakers not to rescind their decision on electronic transfer of election results.

Recall that the Green Chamber had voted for real-time and mandatory electronic transmission of election results during the electoral amendment.

However, the Senate recently held an emergency plenary but refused to mandate e-transmission, opting instead for a controversial amendment that leaves the process to the discretion of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the emergency plenary on Tuesday, when the Speaker, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen put it to vote to rescind their decision on e-transmission, he got a resounding “No”.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.